Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Andy Newton’s Best Bets, Tues 30th Aug

More Lucky 15 racing tips today (Tuesday 20th Aug 22) to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Epsom, Carlisle, Chepstow, Newton Abbot and Ripon.



**Top Tipping** Bella Bliss (7/4), Bonita B (7/4), Falesia Beach (4/9) made it three winners from four on Monday.

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

MANITOU @ 4/9 with Bet UK – 1.20 Chepstow



Beaten favourite the last day at Newmarket but that was in a better race than today. Has been gelded since and with just two career runs will have a lot more to give. Hollie Doyle rides again and with the best form in the book is the clear one to beat here.

COOL PARTY @ 3/10 with Bet UK – 2.15 Epsom



Promising debut run at Lingfield when second earlier this month on their AW track. Only beaten a nose that day and was doing his best work at the finish so this extra half a furlong will be right up his street.

CITY SPIRIT @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.50 Epsom



The Andrew Balding yard took this race 12 months ago and look to have a cracking chance of adding to that here with this 3 year-old. Bolted by 7 lengths at Windsor last time out in a Class 6 race – up slightly in grade here but the 4lb rise in the handicap is all but offset with the jockey Harry Davies riding to claim a handy 3lbs.

AUTUMN FESTIVAL @ 8/11 with Bet UK – 4.00 Chepstow



Heads here on a three-timer after wins at Sandown and here at Chepstow last time out. That recent success was a facile 9 length win so even though he’s up 6lbs that might not be enough to stop this in-form David O’Meara runner landing the hat-trick.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

What Is A Lucky 15 Bet?

The ‘Lucky 15’ bet is a popular multiple bet, which can be uses on any event/sport. A Lucky 15 bet involves 4 selections, which amounts to 15 invdividual bets across those – hence where it gets it’s name from. This bet type consists of 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator.

