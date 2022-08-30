Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes both on the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England and one from across the border in Wales. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ripon, Epsom and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Newton Abbot and Carlisle get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.20pm at Chepstow, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.50pm at Carlisle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ripon and one from Epsom, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Epsom, Ripon, Chepstow, Newton Abbot and Carlisle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – GENESIUS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.50 Epsom

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Epsom on Tuesday afternoon, where we have selected Genesius to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m4f6y trip.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of two good runs where he finished in third and second place respectively. Genesius came second last time out at Yarmouth running off a mark of 10st. He an well, keeping on but just getting outpaced slightly by a quicker horse.

Has ran well off a stone heavier than today’s weight, which makes us think that Genesius is more than capable of putting in another great run and turning his good form into winning form today. Should have every chance.

NEXT BEST – KODI DANCER @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.35 Ripon

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Ripon Racecourse, where we have sided with Kodi Dancer for trainer KR Burke to win this five furlong, Class 5 Handicap. Jockey Clifford Lee takes the reigns this afternoon, looking to get the filly back to winning ways.

This 2-year-old comes here with a win, a runner-up finish and a third place finish in three of her last four starts. That win came on the all-weather track, but her flat turf form seems to be improving too.

The five furlong trip should suit Kodi Dancer, who stays on well and has a bit of pace about her in the final furlong or so. Has ran off eight-pounds heavier and come in second place so the 9st 1lb mark today shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Epsom, Ripon, Chepstow, Newton Abbot and Carlisle on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Estehwadh @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Native Melody @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Genesius (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Nonsuch Lad @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Blissful Song @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Bonus @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Whistledown @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Girl Magic @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Katie’s Kitten @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Kodi Dancer (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Sagauteur @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Majeski Man @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Yoshimi @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Infiniti @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Manitou @ 2/5 with Bet UK

1.50 Gumais @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.25 Fact Or Fable @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Shesadabber @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Broadspear @ 1/12 with Bet UK

4.00 Connie’s Rose @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Cadeau D’Or @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.05 On Springs @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.40 Fire Lake @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Ragamuffin @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.40 Kapitaliste @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Cheltenam De Vaige @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Castle Quarter @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Don’t Fight It @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.15 High Security @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Enderman @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Rievaulx Raver @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Chinese Spirit @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Invisible Friend @ 4/9 with Bet UK

7.50 Aighear @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change