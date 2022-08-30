Countries
Home News racing tips andrew mounts spreadex analysis tuesday august 30th

Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, August 30th

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Andrew Mount's

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed WE’RENOTREALLYHERE at Chepstow on Monday & also made a profit with his buy of CHARLOTTE JONES. He has two trades on Tuesday, August 30th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

RIPON 3.40

Ripon expert MARK’S CHOICE was unlucky when second in this race last year and clocked a very fast time when second by a neck at Hamilton last time, despite racing on ground slower than preferred. He’s won six of his 17 starts at Ripon for a profit of £54.88 to a £1 level stake at SP and has finished second or third on a further six occasions. Today’s race should be run to suit his stalking style and it will be surprising if he isn’t in the first two. Buy at 25 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back MARK’S CHOICE in Ripon 3.40

EPSOM 4.20

BAILEYS LIBERTY is one of several potential frontrunners in this 7f handicap and he looks especially vulnerable in a first-time visor. Charlie & Mark Johnston have a poor record when using this headgear and Baileys Liberty could only finish fifth of six when wearing cheekpieces for the first time earlier this season. Sell at 8 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want so split stakes between OTAGO and KIMIFIVE, the two horses likely to be ridden patiently.

Recommendation: Oppose BAILEYS LIBERTY in Epsom 4.20

 

