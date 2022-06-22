Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Weds 22nd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Wednesday 22nd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Salisbury, Worcester, Carlisle and Bath fixtures.



Yesterday’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips saw Gentle Connections (1st 8/11) and Musical Romance (1st 2/5) win.

A decent Listed race at Carlisle here with a nice pot up for grabs too. This 3 year-olds from the George Boughey yard was last seen running a close second in the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom and a repeat of that run should see him hard to beat. Is also the top-rated in the race and stables horses are in fine form too.

COAL STOCK @ 6/4 with BetUK – 4.05 Worcester



Has bolted up the last twice – both at Fontwell. The last being an easy 20l win over 2m3f and despite being up 8lbs for that win did it well enough to suggest he can go in again. Regular rider – Harry Kimber rides – and has most to fear from the Oliver Sherwood runner – Nazwa.

AL AZHAR @ 10/11 with BetUK – 4.20 Salisbury



Just the four runners here and they all have a squeak. But a chance is taken on this Marcus Tregoning runner, who was a smooth 2 3/4 length winner at Newbury the last day. Up 8lbs here makes life harder but is the only proven distance winner in the field so that should also count for something.

REGAL ENVOY @ 10/11 with BetUK – 6.00 Bath



Another small field here of just four runners. But this Clive Cox runner looks the form pick after winning two of his last three and is just 4lbs higher than the last of those. The slight step up in trip is fine too and is also a CD winner at the track after winning here three starts back.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

