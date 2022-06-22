Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Carlisle, Salisbury and Worcester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Naas, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.20pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Salisbury and one from Carlisle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Carlisle, Salisbury, Worcester, Naas, Kempton and Bath

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – WINDSEEKER @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 3.15 Salisbury



Our NAP of the day comes from Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon, where we have sided with Windseeker to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over one mile.

This 3-year-old colt boasts seriously impressive form, with two wins, two second place finished and a third place finish in his five opening starts as a race horse. Windseeker cam second last time out just 11 days ago, running well and just getting pipped by a head.

His last win did come around this course, when Windseeker won by half a length in a Class 5 race in May off a mark of 9st 7lbs, so today’s mark of 8st 12lbs should suit him even more. Should go really well for trainer Richard Hannon under the rile of James Doyle.

NEXT BEST – MAKEEN @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 2.55 Carlisle

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the meeting at Carlisle Racecourse, where we have selected Makeen for Julie Camacho to win this Class 4 Handicap over 7f173y.

Makeen comes here fresh off the back of a win last time out, which backs up his fantastic form of a third place the race before, with another win back in April at Musselburgh. That win last time out was around this track, in a Class 4 Handicap where the 5-year-old won by 1 1/2 lengths, keeping on well and winning going away impressively.

Makeen runs off a mark of 10lbs higher today though, but that shouldn’t be a problem for this impressive gelding, who is looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Carlisle, Salisbury, Worcester, Naas, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Cuban Rock @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.55 Novaportian @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.25 War Of Words @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Makeen (NB) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.25 Detective @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Snooze N You Lose @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Bungley @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Sea Squared @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Pettochside @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Bingley Crocker @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.15 Windseeker (NAP) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Asaassi @ 10/11 with Bet UK

4.20 Al Azhar @ EVS with Bet UK

4.50 Super Superjack @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Hanginthere @ 1/16 with Bet UK

1.35 Pencreek @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.05 Via Dolorosa @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Chuchman @ 12/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Maxcel @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Old Page @ 11/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Nazwa @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Appreciate @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Naas Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Tanaiyla @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Teddy Boy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Plankton @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Andreas Vesalius @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Alizarine @ 28/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Zahee @ 15/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Giulia Frasi @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Golden Whisper @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Alcazan @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Hadley Park @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.50 Explicit @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Royal Aviation @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Najeeba @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.20 Vin Rouge @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Rushford @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.30 Impeachment @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.00 Regal Envoy @ EVS with Bet UK

6.30 Coronation Cottage @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Be Lucky My Son @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Alpha King @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.00 City Escape @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change