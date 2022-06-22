Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – June 22nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three selections lined up for the Flat meetings at Salisbury, Kempton and Naas on Wednesday, June 22nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SALISBURY 4.20

AL AZHAR (system – Marcus Tregoning, last time out winners, recent run)

Marcus Tregoning does very well with his last time out winners, especially those returning to the track quickly (within four weeks), scoring with 98 of the 369 qualifiers (26.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £97.90 to a £1 level stake at SP. AL AZHAR recorded a comfortable success in a 1m4f handicap at Newbury less than two weeks ago and is worth a bet to follow up.

KEMPTON 5.50

PISELLI MOLLI (system – Dragon Pulse, Kempton all-weather)

Progeny of Dragon Pulse are 20 from 134 on Kempton’s Polytrack for a profit of £60.88 to the usual £1 stake. PISELLI MOLLI ran very well on her two previous visits to the track, the pick, her half-length second to Epsom Faithfull in January. She should strip fitter after her recent return at Chelmsford and she might reward each-way support at a huge price tonight (she was a general 33-1 chance at the time of writing).

NAAS 7.10

GRECIAN SLIPPER (system – New Bay 3yos, recent run)

Three-year-old progeny of New Bay have won 34 of their 145 starts (23.5% strike-rate) when returned to the track within four weeks for a profit of £18.79 to a £1 level stake at SP. Only backing the qualifiers who finished in the top three on their last run increases the strike rate to 35.5%, with 27 winners from 76 bets and a profit of £40.54 to a £1 level stake at SP. GRECIAN SLIPPER ran out a comfortable winner of a Navan maiden on her last start and she makes plenty of each-way appeal.

