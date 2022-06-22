Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, June 22nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has two recommend bets/trades on the Flat at Bath (turf) and Kempton (all-weather) on Wednesday, June 22nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

BATH 5.00

CABRAKAN made his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut at Windsor in April and, after a tardy start, he made steady headway to finish a four-length fifth to stablemate Thunder Queen over a mile. A step up to ten furlongs looked sure to suit on his next start at Beverley but he was again slowly away and did his best work at the finish, running on into finish a close-up third on the heels of the leaders.

He finished last of the four runners on his next start, less than two lengths behind the winner and may just have lacked a turn of foot and the required tactical speed to take a hand. He looked certain to be involved in the finish on his latest start at Doncaster but, after travelling well, his run petered out and he didn’t find as much as expected.

The step up to 1m5f could be just what he needs and the blinkers have been added to help keep his mind on the job, he’s going to be hard to keep out of the frame today and a buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or each-way bet looks warranted

Recommendation: Back CABRAKAN in Bath 5.00

KEMPTON 8.20

RIGGSBY landed back-to-back victories on the Tapeta at Newcastle over the winter, doing especially well to score on the second occasion as he made all on the round course, something that has proved notoriously difficult in the past. He disappointed on his next start at Chelmsford but was in much better heart on his return to Newcastle, running a respectable third.

Julie Camacho sends him a long way from her North Yorkshire base and he drops into a Class 6 for the first time this evening. The booking of William Buick – his first ride for the yard is another positive. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back RIGGSBY in Kempton 8.20

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

