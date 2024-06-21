Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid are the favorites to sign Lille youngster Leny Yoro in the summer transfer window. However, if the 18-year-old does not move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Premier League giants Liverpool will be there to lap the defender up.

Real Madrid Leading The Race For Lille Star Leny Yoro

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid exceeded expectations in the 2023-24 season, winning the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana in what many were seeing as a transition season. They are aiming even higher next season, and have already signed arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe, in a demonstration of intent.

Los Blancos are also interested in bolstering their defense and have identified one of the most highly rated young center-backs as their next target. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Real Madrid were the front-runners to sign the Yoro, as the Frenchman wants to play for the All-Whites.

The Italian journalist revealed:

“Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation for a long time and the La Liga champions consider him a generational talent. Madrid is the preferred destination of Yoro and personal terms will not be a problem for this deal. If Real Madrid make a move for the Lille star, he will be their player next season.”

Los Merengues’ current enter-back line-up features David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Nacho Fernandez. However, with Alaba struggling to keep himself fit, Militao underperforming, and Nacho still mulling his future over, Madrid could opt for a more dependable option.

Liverpool Waiting In The Wings To Capitalize On Potential Los Blancos Slip-Up

Of course, Real Madrid are not the only team keeping a close eye on Yoro. According to Romano, some top Premier League clubs, most notably Liverpool, are also in the running. However, the Reds understand that they can only sign the Lille center-back if Madrid somehow slip up.

Romano added:

“Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player.

“I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions.”

Liverpool will lose Joel Matip this summer, as the defender will leave the club after his contract expires on June 30. Also, with Virgil van Dijk standing on the wrong side of 30, it may be time for the Merseysiders to start thinking about appointing his worthy successor.