Soccer

Liverpool Managerial Hunt: Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Xabi Alonso Agreement Talks, Says He’s 100% Focused On Bayer Leverkusen

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso

One of the most revered journalists in soccer, Fabrizio Romano, has dismissed reports claiming Xabi Alonso has held positive talks with the Liverpool hierarchy. Romano believes the Spaniard is solely focused on making history with Bayer Leverkusen and may not make a decision about his future until the season concludes.

Xabi Alonso Close To Becoming Jurgen Klopp’s Successor, Claims Sacha Tavolieri

Since Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the 2023-24 season, reports have been consistently linking top-tier managers with the Liverpool job. On Monday, journalist
Sacha Tavolieri sensationally claimed that the Bayer Leverkusen manager had made up his mind to become Klopp’s successor after holding talks with the Reds hierarchy.

On X (formerly Twitter), Tavolieri wrote:

Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC…. The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage & LFC board.

Even if FC Bayern’s pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of  Bayer 04 will continue one more year in Bundesliga.”

Fabrizio Romano Insists Alonso Is Not Thinking About Liverpool Or Bayern Offers

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano indirectly addressed Tavolieri’s claims, saying he was not aware of any new developments in the Alonso saga. Romano, instead, claimed that the coach was determined to oversee a historic, Bundesliga-winning campaign for Leverkusen.

He said:

We’re hearing fresh stories about Liverpool and positive talks over Xabi Alonso, and while I respect other journalists and their sources, my understanding is that there is nothing new to report on this saga. 

I honestly have no news yet on Xabi Alonso. It’s normal that we have many reports, one day reports on being close to Bayern, one day same on Liverpool, but my understanding is nothing is decided or close yet. Alonso is 100% focused on doing something historical at Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, both Liverpool and Bayern want him, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Romano concluded by adding:

And, as I’ve said before, Alonso is a top candidate for Liverpool, but not the only one. Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step will be crucial to decide on the new coach.”

Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga rankings, eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich. The Germans, who are on a 33-game unbeaten run in all competitions, are also in the semi-final of DFB-Pokal and in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Managerial Hunt: Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Xabi Alonso Agreement Talks, Says He’s 100% Focused On Bayer Leverkusen

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Report: Manchester United & Arsenal Ahead Of Barcelona In Race For Premier League Midfielder
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024

Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly pulled ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Onana, who has scored thrice in 27 games…

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“They have probably come to a conclusion” – Gary Neville Believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS Have Already Decided Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024

Former England star Gary Neville has suggested Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and newly appointed CEO Omar Berrada have already decided whether Erik ten Hag will continue as manager…

Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Midfielders With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Penalties In Top 5 Leagues This Season: Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is The Leading Penalty Taker In Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024
Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane
Soccer
10 Longest Unbeaten Streaks In Europe Since 2000: Real Madrid Are In 4th Place With 40 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 27 2024
GGpLpRsWQAAKDIK
Soccer
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla spent All-Star break picking the brain of Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 26 2024
Bayern Munich Man Alphonso Davies Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players
Soccer
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies agrees to join Real Madrid
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 26 2024
Arrow to top