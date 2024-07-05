Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shares The Latest On Mohamed Salah’s Links To Saudi Arabia

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed while Liverpool have not received any offers for their star man Mohamed Salah, Saudi Arabian remain interested in him. Salah, 32, will see his Liverpool contract expire on June 30, 2025.

There has not been much to report about Salah’s future at Liverpool. The Egypt international reportedly came close to leaving England for Saudi Arabia last summer, with Al-Ittihad pushing hard to get him. The Saudi Pro League giants supposedly tabled a $200 million+ offer for the right-winger, but the Merseysiders refused to sell him. As per said reports, Salah’s agents held talks with the Liverpool hierarchy about the offer, but the club did not agree to lose their star man. Saudi Arabian clubs are expected to come once more Salah this summer. But so far, it has been surprisingly quiet.

Fabrizio Romano Warns Saudi Arabian Clubs Still Like Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fans are taking this silence as a positive sign, wishing Saudi Arabian clubs may have cooled their interest in their talisman. Romano revealed the Reds had not received a proposal for their No. 11 but warned Saudi Arabian clubs were still interested in signing him.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Despite the rumours, I’ve still zero updates on Mo Salah’s situation so far. It’s quiet, there are no changes with Saudi clubs, and though the interest is there since last summer, Liverpool have not received any proposals or approaches at the moment.

I don’t have any confirmation or guarantee either about Salah leaving and joining Saudi this summer.

With Jurgen Klopp gone, Liverpool are ushering in a new era under Arne Slot. Understandably, there will be a lot of moving pieces over the coming weeks, which can make things too chaotic. If Salah continues with Liverpool, he could give Slot some solid ground, allowing the Dutchman to build his attack around him. He could also use his seniority to keep the dressing room in order and teach the newcomers how to conduct themselves.

Liverpool will begin their pre-season campaign with a clash against Real Betis in the United States on July 26. Since Salah is not taking part in international tournaments this summer, he should report for duty on Day 1.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top