Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has doubled down on his claim that Bruno Fernandes is not the right man to captain Manchester United. Referring to the Red Devils’ 7-0 defeat to the Merseysiders in the 2022-23 season, Souness claimed he did not possess the natural ability to lead by example when his team’s backs were against the wall.

Graeme Souness Once Again Questions Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes’ Leadership Skills

Souness, who won five first-division titles with Liverpool, criticized Fernandes’ body language time and time again over the last two seasons. With only three weeks to go before the 2024-25 campaign gets underway, Souness once again pointed out Fernandes’ shortcomings as a leader.

Speaking on William Hill’s Three Up Front podcast, he said (via The Mirror):

“When you look at leaders in the modern game, one example is at Manchester United which is one of the biggest institutions in world football.

“The club captain is Bruno Fernandes. When they were 3-0 down against Liverpool a couple of seasons ago, he just threw the towel in… he’s the captain! If anything, he should still be contributing, running around with enthusiasm, and helping his teammates.”

He added:

“I don’t think Fernandes can change that aspect of himself – it’s part of him. When he’s shrugging his shoulders and throwing his arms around, that’s just him.”

Souness Was Critical Of Fernandes Following Historic Defeat To Liverpool

Fernandes cut a frustrating figure as Manchester United suffered a historic 7-0 defeat to their arch-rivals Liverpool on March 5, 2023. He could not get into the game, failing to create openings for himself as well as his teammates. More notably, he appeared frustrated, throwing his hands up, committing silly fouls, and bemoaning the calls that went against him.

Souness, who has never been one to shy away from criticizing Man Utd stars, took aim at him after the match. He said:

“He is obviously not a leader, it’s as plain as the nose on the end of your face he is not a leader. His attitude when they went 3-0 down at Liverpool was appalling.

“Fernandes you’ll see be a star when they are on top, when they are on the front foot and he is creative, he’s a real talent, but he showed a side to him [during the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool] that day at Anfield which was very unattractive. The manager United have right now is willing to overlook that because he is going to win them games moving forward.”

Although Fernandes has not covered himself in glory in tricky matches, he remains Manchester United’s most impactful player. Since joining the club in January 2020, the Portugal international has played 233 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 79 times and providing 66 assists.