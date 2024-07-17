Soccer

Liverpool Not Changing Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Stance Despite Real Madrid Interest

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the Englishman is interested in joining the Whites. The Reds, however, are calm about the situation and have made it clear that their academy graduate is not up for sale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reportedly Interested In Real Madrid Move

BILD journalist Christian Falk caused quite a stir on July 16, claiming Alexander-Arnold was interested in joining Real Madrid. Taking to X (Twitter), Falk stated Liverpool had not yet convinced Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal. Unless they do so in the coming months, the England international will leave the club as a free agent in June 2025.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to pounce at the opportunity and have been in contact with the 25-year-old for months.

Liverpool Will Not Sell Star Player

The Merseyside outfit are well aware that they must tie Alexander-Arnold to a new deal as soon as possible to avoid getting caught out next summer. If Liverpool cannot get him to agree to an extension, they have to sell him in the upcoming two transfer windows to recover a portion of their investment.

In such a tricky situation, many clubs would have opted to sell the player this summer itself. Liverpool, however, are taking a different approach. According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders have clarified that Alexander-Arnold is not up for sale. They are confident they will reach an agreement with him before the clock strikes 12.

Earlier in the summer, new sporting director Richard Hughes confirmed the club would not sell any of their stars — the players they depended on.

He said at his first press conference:

On contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about these. These are private matters between club and players.

The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

Alexander-Arnold is not the only first-choice Liverpool star in the final year of his contract. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also see their contract expire on June 30, 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Not Changing Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Stance Despite Real Madrid Interest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Says Gunners Are Closely Monitoring £55 Million Bayern Munich Man
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024

Top journalist Steve Kay has stated Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. He, however, cautioned that the potential deal was still in its infancy,…

Kylian Mbappe Has Had One Of The Biggest Unveilings In History
Soccer
“Wow, it’s amazing to be here” – Kylian Mbappe Pledges To Give His Life For Dream Club Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024

The latest addition to the Real Madrid glitterati, Kylian Mbappe, has thanked Madridistas for showering him with love all these years, vouching to put his life on the line for…

Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed
Soccer
“He doesn’t understand the team dynamics” – Didi Hamann Blasts Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo For ‘Outrageous Acts Of Selfishness’ During EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist Claims Gunners Are Working Hard To Keep In-Form Attacker Amid Interest From Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He is useless” – Ex-Tottenham Star Slams Arsenal Ace For His EURO 2024 Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
England Man Kieran Trippier
Soccer
“That’s not an excuse” – Kieran Trippier Contradicts Gareth Southgate, Insists England Were Not Tired In EURO 2024 Final Loss To Spain
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Arrow to top