Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the Englishman is interested in joining the Whites. The Reds, however, are calm about the situation and have made it clear that their academy graduate is not up for sale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reportedly Interested In Real Madrid Move

BILD journalist Christian Falk caused quite a stir on July 16, claiming Alexander-Arnold was interested in joining Real Madrid. Taking to X (Twitter), Falk stated Liverpool had not yet convinced Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal. Unless they do so in the coming months, the England international will leave the club as a free agent in June 2025.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to pounce at the opportunity and have been in contact with the 25-year-old for months.

Liverpool Will Not Sell Star Player

The Merseyside outfit are well aware that they must tie Alexander-Arnold to a new deal as soon as possible to avoid getting caught out next summer. If Liverpool cannot get him to agree to an extension, they have to sell him in the upcoming two transfer windows to recover a portion of their investment.

In such a tricky situation, many clubs would have opted to sell the player this summer itself. Liverpool, however, are taking a different approach. According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders have clarified that Alexander-Arnold is not up for sale. They are confident they will reach an agreement with him before the clock strikes 12.

Earlier in the summer, new sporting director Richard Hughes confirmed the club would not sell any of their stars — the players they depended on.

He said at his first press conference:

“On contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about these. These are private matters between club and players.

“The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

Alexander-Arnold is not the only first-choice Liverpool star in the final year of his contract. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also see their contract expire on June 30, 2025.