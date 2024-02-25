Eighty-eight thousand eight hundred sixty-eight fans watched with bated breath as Chelsea and Liverpool squared off in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon (February 25). Both Premier League heavyweights had multiple chances to win the final in regular time, but just like in their last two cup-final meetings in the 2021-22 season, the ball simply refused to go in. However, unlike the last two finals, the Merseysiders did not need penalty kicks to settle the game, with Virgil van Dijk winning it with a thumping extra-time header.

Virgil Van Dijk Gets Lucky The Second Time To Secure Victory For Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the most capable teams in world soccer. However, neither were at their best in Sunday’s encounter. The Reds were without many of their first-team players, including Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota, which greatly impacted their fluidity. The Blues, meanwhile, lacked the precision to hurt their depleted opponents.

In regulation time, the two teams created a bucketload of chances. But between unconvincing finishing and smart saves, the ball did not go over the line.

In the 14th minute, Liverpool came close to breaking the deadlock, courtesy of a hearty Luis Diaz attempt. The Colombian went for Djordje Petrovic’s goal with a low drive, but the goalkeeper made a comfortable save to keep it goalless. Seven minutes later, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer saw his close-range effort saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Just past the half-hour mark, Raheem Sterling sent Nicolas Jackson’s cross into the back of the net, but following a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled out for offside. In the 60th minute, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk saw his goal chalked off, thanks to another VAR intervention.

There were plenty of end-to-end exchanges until the end of regulation time, but no player was clinical enough to take their chance. The game ultimately reached its climax in the 118th minute, as Van Dijk scored a superb header to seal Liverpool’s first trophy of the season.

The No. 4 made perfect contact with Kostas Tsimikas’ inch-perfect corner, directed it past Petrovic and into the bottom left corner. The Pensioners tried to respond, but they lacked the composure to break down Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Van Dijk Was The Man Of The Match Against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk played a near-spotless game on Sunday. But it was not just his brilliant defensive actions, precise passes, and decisive header that deserve a mention, the way he managed his inexperienced teammates was also a thing of beauty. He organized the backline and defense, shouted instructions at the top of his lungs, and had a few stern words when his teammates gave away possession easily.

Over the course of the game, the former Southampton man completed 92 passes (91% accuracy), created two chances, and delivered three accurate long balls. He also made a couple of blocks, recorded two interceptions, won seven duels, and clocked six recoveries.