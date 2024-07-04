Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Premier League Star Is ‘Keen’ To Sign For The Reds But Deal Remains Complicated

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon is interested in joining Liverpool this summer. However, the Reds are not prepared to pay the “crazy” fee the Magpies are demanding to release the 24-year-old.

Liverpool Like Anthony Gordon But Will Not Overpay, Claims Fabrizio Romano

Premier League powerhouse Liverpool are ushering in a new era this season, with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp at the helm after nearly a decade. Understandably, the incoming manager wants to assemble a squad that can carry out his instructions, which leaves the door open for incomings and outgoings.

According to sources, Newcastle United ace Gordon is one of the players the Merseysiders like, with Romano confirming there is a “very positive feeling” between the player and the club.

The Everton graduate, who is a boyhood Liverpool fan, is keen to switch to Anfield. But unless Newcastle agree to accept a “normal” price for their star man, the 19-time English champions will not make a move.

Speaking on a Transfer Live Show, Romano revealed:

[Is Gordon to Liverpool a] possibility? Absolutely, I would say it’s always possible.

Because if you make a big proposal, yes. But Liverpool, when they had direct contact with Newcastle about Anthony Gordon in the past week, at the moment it was really difficult for Newcastle on financial fair play. Newcastle asked for big money and for Liverpool, that was way too much.

He added:

So, if there is a normal price, an acceptable price, Gordon remains a player really appreciated by Liverpool, and Gordon was keen on joining Liverpool. So there is a feeling between Anthony Gordon and Liverpool that’s very clear, a very positive feeling, but Liverpool will not pay completely crazy money. So if Newcastle dropped the price, that could be a possibility.”

Anthony Gordon Enjoyed A Stellar 2023-24 Campaign At Newcastle United

Gordon enjoyed the best season of his professional career in 2023-24. The dynamic left-winger left defenders for dead with his pace, created goalscoring opportunities, and scored some fine goals. Across the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Gordon scored 11 times and provided 10 assists. He also hit the woodwork thrice, created 16 big chances, and delivered 111 crosses.

Gordon, who is representing England in EURO 2024, joined Newcastle from Everton for a €45.6 million ($49.2 million) fee in January 2023. He has since played 64 times in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing 11 assists. His contract with Newcastle expires on June 30, 2026.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
