Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto has claimed Liverpool will not make a move for former Real Madrid attacker Takefusa Kubo, dismissing reports that had called it an imminent move.

Ex-Real Madrid Attacker Kubo Linked With Liverpool Switch

With Saudi Pro League clubs still keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are reportedly readying a contingency plan, to protect themselves in case the Egyptian agrees to switch to the desert. Additionally, at 32, Salah cannot be expected to keep firing on all cylinders in every game, which has led the Merseysiders to consider hunting for a suitable alternative.

According to Japanese outlet Sports Nippon, Liverpool’s pursuit of a capable Salah alternative has taken them to Real Sociedad winger Kubo. The report also claimed that the Anfield outfit had agreed to pay a cool £50 million ($64.61 million) for the former Real Madrid man’s services.

Moretto Insists Reds Will Not Sign Kubo This Summer

While Sports Nippon is showing confidence in their claims, Moretto is convinced Kubo will not join Liverpool in the coming weeks. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Moretto claimed Sports Nippon was only circulating old news, as Kubo was expected to stay put for Sociedad at least for the 2024-25 season.

Moretto revealed:

“Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo was linked with Liverpool during the winter transfer window, and this week fresh reports have emerged about Liverpool potentially activating his €60m release clause.

“My information on this is that there is nothing concrete in the works, and I’m not aware of any talks with him over a move either. It’s an old topic that has come up again, and from what I’ve been told, in recent hours, and in recent days, we should not expect anything imminent for Kubo.”

Kubo initially joined Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in July 2019 and spent the pre-season with the Spanish outfit. After taking a close look at Kubo, Los Blancos decided against keeping him and loaned him out to Mallorca. He returned the following year only to go on another loan spell, this time to Villarreal.

Since he was not getting enough opportunities, Real Madrid terminated the deal and sent him to Getafe. Upon returning, he spent another year at Mallorca. Finally, in July 2022, Real Madrid sold Kubo to Real Sociedad. In February 2024, Kubo signed a contract extension with Sociedad, agreeing to stay until June 2029.

Kubo has so far played 85 games for Sociedad, scoring 16 times and providing 14 assists.