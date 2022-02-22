Liverpool vs Leeds live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

LIVERPOOL welcome Leeds to Anfield tomorrow night, knowing that a win will bring them to within three points of Manchester City, who currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool vs Leeds live stream

Looking to follow the Liverpool vs Leeds Premier League clash online? If so, you should head over to bet365. Signing up with them is exceptionally easy – just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to bet365

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded

Listen to the Liverpool vs Leeds live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

bet365 – Best for football betting markets Betfred – Great quality of live football streams BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Liverpool vs Leeds kick off?

The Villarreal vs Juventus Champions League match-up kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February, at Anfield in Liverpool.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Leeds on?

Liverpool vs Leeds is not being televised in the UK, but you’ll be able to follow the game over at bet365. They’re offering live commentary on every minute of the match, providing the perfect accompaniment for those also looking to bet live on the Liverpool vs Leeds game.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction – Premier League preview

It won’t surprise most readers to find that Liverpool are the heavy favourites to win this match. In fact, the odds on a Liverpool win are just 1/6, making it almost pointless betting on them to take all three points.

So, where else can we look? Well, we thought of the over/under market, as we think that Liverpool alone will score more than 2.5 goals in the game. Unfortunately, so do the bookies, meaning you’ll only get odds of 2/7 for over 2.5 goals.

However, you can instead turn to the Bet Builder and just pick a single selection: over 3 goals in the match. We think there’s still a chance of Liverpool meeting this quota on their own, and you’ll get more impressive odds of 8/11 on this happening.

But we’re going to go somewhere else for our recommended Liverpool vs Leeds bet. We’ll use the Bet Builder and put together a couple of bets, which we think create a great bet with seriously impressive odds.

Firstly, we’re going to look at the anytime goalscorer market. After getting on the scoresheet in the previous game, we’re backing Luis Diaz to get on the scoreboard again, which has odds of 10/11. Leeds have a weak defence, plus Jota and Firmino are both injured, meaning Diaz should play the whole match. Both points only add to his likelihood of scoring.

We’re going to then combine this bet on Diaz to score with one on both teams to hit the back of the net. Leeds are poor at the back, but they’re dangerous going forward, so it’s not unrealistic that they’ll score in the game. You get individual odds of 4/5 that both teams will score.

So, we’re combining Luis Diaz to score anytime and both teams to score. This combination brings odds of 9/4 at bet365, which looks pretty tasty to us.

Villarreal vs Juventus prediction: Luis Diaz to score anytime + BTTS @ 9/4 with bet365