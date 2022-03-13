Leicester predicted line-up vs Arsenal for Premier League

Leicester will be looking to take something away from London when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

This has been a very testing season for Brendan Rodgers’ side. The Foxes have not been at their usual best this time around which is why they’re so far away from a Champions League spot. The Midlanders managed a 1-0 win over Leeds United and then won against Rennes in the Conference League.

However, it is a different ball game these days when you take on Arsenal who are flying high. And the one-time Premier League champions really need to be on top of things if they’re to get something out of a fixture where they’ve traditionally struggled.

Leicester Predicted lineup v Arsenal

Leicester have a lot of injury worries to deal with at the moment. Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans have joined Jamie Vardy in the treatment room. It still remains to be seen whether Ricardo Pereira will be declared fit for tonight’s encounter.

Wesley Fofana was supposed to make his long-awaited comeback against Rennes but contracted COVID. However, the 21-year-old might be available for the second leg against the French outfit.

Leicester City Predicted lineup

Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho