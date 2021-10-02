Leeds United have made a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign and they will look to get their stuttering season back on track with a win over Watford this weekend.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 15:00 PM BST.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently 18th in the league table without a win from six league games. Meanwhile, Watford are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Leeds vs Watford team news

Leeds United will be without Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford due to injuries.

Watford will be without Peter Etebo.

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison; Rodrigo

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Tufan, Sissoko; Sarr, Cleverley, Dennis; King

Leeds vs Watford form guide

Leeds have been quite poor in the Premier League so far with three draws and three defeats from six outings. They have conceded 14 goals in the process as well.

Meanwhile, Watford have done reasonably well since their promotion and their 12th in the league table with seven points from six matches.

The Hornets have picked up two wins from six league games and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

Leeds vs Watford betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Leeds vs Watford from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Leeds – 3/4

• Draw – 3/1

• Watford– 19/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 11/10

Leeds vs Watford prediction

Leeds have been quite vulnerable at the back this season and Watford will be looking to take advantage of their defensive problems.

The Hornets have scored at least three goals in their last three away matches against Leeds and they have won their last four matches against Saturday’s opposition in all competitions.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 23 goals and a high scoring game seems likely here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

