There are some changes coming to the NBA by way of some rule adjustments that have been approved this off-season. One of them has a focus on flopping, and technical fouls will be given out by referees when they believe they see embellishment for whistles. According to oddsmakers, LeBron James is the most likely culprit to be nabbed for a violation first.

LeBron James Favored To Flop His Way To A Tech First

LeBron James is the betting favorite to receive the NBA’s first flopping technical foul, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/3kfS3vRAdb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 24, 2023

The guidelines for the rule are simple and straight forward. Players accused of flopping will receive non-unsportsmanlike technical fouls, meaning that they won’t be ejected due to an accumulation of occurrences. Referees will wait until there is a dead ball to issue the call in order to not slow down the pace of play.

There are players that will be more prone to calls than others, and BetOnline.ag has released odds on which of them will be the first to receive a technical for flopping.

A Pair Of Golden State Warriors In The Top-5

BREAKING: Referees could start penalizing players who flop with a technical free throw to the other team if the NBA’s Board of Governors votes yes on it, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/fXFw02wMK4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2023

It may come as no surprise that James is the favorite. He has been accused by rival fan bases throughout his career of embellishing contact in order to get calls. He has used it to his advantage in becoming the best player in the game, though it has become an annoyance for the casual fan.

LeBron James is listed at +700 to be the first to receive a call.

Not far behind him is James’ good friend Chris Paul. Like LeBron, Paul has one of the highest basketball IQs of any player in the NBA, and has perfected the flopping technique over the course of his career. It has been enough to frustrate opposing teams and fans, one of which being the Golden State Warriors.

Paul has always been an enemy for Dub Nation through the battles that he has had with them over his various teams. But he now joins forces with Steph Curry and company, who are the team most likely to see a technical foul for flopping first. Not only is Paul listed second, but Draymond Green is tied for third with Marcus Smart at +900.

James Harden rounds out the top-5, coming in with a designation of +1000.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like