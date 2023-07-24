NBA

LeBron James Is The Favorite To Receive The First Technical Foul For Flopping

Anthony R. Cardenas
There are some changes coming to the NBA by way of some rule adjustments that have been approved this off-season. One of them has a focus on flopping, and technical fouls will be given out by referees when they believe they see embellishment for whistles. According to oddsmakers, LeBron James is the most likely culprit to be nabbed for a violation first.

LeBron James Favored To Flop His Way To A Tech First

The guidelines for the rule are simple and straight forward. Players accused of flopping will receive non-unsportsmanlike technical fouls, meaning that they won’t be ejected due to an accumulation of occurrences. Referees will wait until there is a dead ball to issue the call in order to not slow down the pace of play.

There are players that will be more prone to calls than others, and BetOnline.ag has released odds on which of them will be the first to receive a technical for flopping.

A Pair Of Golden State Warriors In The Top-5

It may come as no surprise that James is the favorite. He has been accused by rival fan bases throughout his career of embellishing contact in order to get calls. He has used it to his advantage in becoming the best player in the game, though it has become an annoyance for the casual fan.

LeBron James is listed at +700 to be the first to receive a call.

Bet on LeBron James To Get First Flopping Tech (+700) at BetOnline

Not far behind him is James’ good friend Chris Paul. Like LeBron, Paul has one of the highest basketball IQs of any player in the NBA, and has perfected the flopping technique over the course of his career. It has been enough to frustrate opposing teams and fans, one of which being the Golden State Warriors.

Paul has always been an enemy for Dub Nation through the battles that he has had with them over his various teams. But he now joins forces with Steph Curry and company, who are the team most likely to see a technical foul for flopping first. Not only is Paul listed second, but Draymond Green is tied for third with Marcus Smart at +900.

James Harden rounds out the top-5, coming in with a designation of +1000.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
