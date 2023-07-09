NBA

Jordan Poole Still Has Love For Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1371196985
rsz 1371196985

The Golden State Warriors caused a shakeup in the NBA a couple of weeks ago when they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. They received Chris Paul in exchange, a move that might make the team stronger in the short-term. But they punted on what they envisioned for the future by trading Poole, but it was a move that seemingly had to be made.

Jordan Poole Will Remain Friends With Curry, Thompson

We all know the story by now. Poole signed a hefty contract extension last off-season, one that would tie him to Golden State for another four years and solidifying himself as one of the future pieces of the franchise. But things took a turn before the season even began with the practice incident between him and Draymond Green.

The now infamous sucker punch has been pointed to as one of the reasons for the Warriors’ failure to repeat in 2023 or even make it past the second round. Team chemistry was adversely affected throughout the season, as there were reported rifts between the veterans on the team and the young guys at the back end of the rotation.

Poole struggled in the playoffs as well. Outside of a solid game or two, he shot abysmally from the field in the post season, and was ultimately a disappointment on the biggest stage. Golden State was forced to make a decision, given that Green was hitting free agency and Poole was locked in to a long-term deal.

Curry Thanked Poole Last Week For His Contributions

So the trade was made, Green was re-signed, and the Warriors mortgaged some of their future for a win-now player in Chris Paul.

While there will likely forever be a rift between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, there won’t be with his other teammates:

“Those are the two greatest shooters of all time in my opinion…Also built a relationship to where I can ask them, I can text Steph, I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. So, that doesn’t leave that doesn’t go anywhere.”

Curry had similar sentiments when addressing the situation. He put out a short video last week publicly thanking Poole for his contributions to the Warriors, and it seemed like the two are willing to remain as close friends. And the same apparently goes for Klay Thompson as well.

Poole did not mention Green at all. Though, he did finish off the quote by saying that he knows the plays that Golden State likes to run, which would give him a competitive advantage.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 1371196985
NBA

LATEST Jordan Poole Still Has Love For Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16min
rsz rich paul nba free agency jpg
NBA
NBA: Rich Paul Gets Richer With Dejounte Murray Contract Extension
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 7 2023

NBA free agency has been in full swing for a week now, and there are plenty of new players that have found new homes for the 2023-24 season. Many of…

rsz attachment cooper flagg1
NBA
Future NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Dominates At Peach Jam 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 6 2023

Cooper Flagg is a name that you’ll be hearing more and more in NBA circles over the next couple of years. The Maine-born product figures to be one of the…

lillard
NBA
Damian Lillard Interested In The Warriors Before The Chris Paul Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 6 2023
rsz usatsi 19382015 168389536 lowres
NBA
Damian Lillard’s Agent: “Don’t Call Unless You’re The Miami Heat”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 6 2023
rsz sac xm 230705kings047039
NBA
Keegan Murray Dominates For The Kings In NBA Summer League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 6 2023
rsz wcmeenod5wjayhpbdowb
NBA
Bryce James, Youngest Son Of LeBron, Attracts NBA Scouts
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 5 2023
Arrow to top