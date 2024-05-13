NBA

Trading Trae Young looks like a real possibility for Atlanta after landing the #1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

Zach Wolpin
For the last six seasons, Trae Young has played for the Atlanta Hawks. There’s been ongoing speculation that Atlanta might trade the three-time all-star. Young has not been shy in voicing his opinion on the matter. He’d love to continue his career with the Hawks but knows that playing elsewhere is also a real option. 

After the Hawks landed the #1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Monday night, trading Trae Young seems even more realistic. This is a chance for Atlanta to hit a small reset and get themselves a top prospect. Trae Young has been a solid player for the Hawks. However, Dejounte Murray and himself play very similar styles of basketball. Moving forward, the team realistically doesn’t need both players. Young is an all-star PG and there’s undoubtedly a team that would be willing to trade for him this offseason.

Are the Hawks finally ready to part ways with Trae Young?


On Monday night, the NBA held the Draft Lottery and the Hawks lucked out and got the #1 pick. It’s the first time since 1975 that Atlanta has their first overall selection. An exciting time for their franchise. Heading into the Draft Lottery, the Hawks had just a 3% chance to get the #1 pick. General Manager Landry Fields might have his best shot at trading Trae Young this offseason. The pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has left a lot to be desired.

Multiple NBA insiders including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski have reported that Young is a serious trade candidate for the Hawks. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher noted that Atlanta was already expected to be very active this offseason. Even before they landed the #1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. What teams would be willing to trade for Trae Young who still has two seasons left on his five-year, $215 million deal he signed with the Hawks?


The Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to have an interest in Trae Young in the past. Who knows if that will stay true this offseason as the Lakers have to evaluate their roster. San Antonio might throw their name in the mix for Young as well. After Atlanta traded with San Antonio for Dejounte Murray, the Hawks might trade them Young a few years later. That’s all speculation for now. We’ll have to wait and see what the Hawks plan on doing with their all-star PG this offseason.

