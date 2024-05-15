As the defending NBA Champions, league media had a lot to say when the Nuggets lost the first two games vs. Minnesota. The Timberwolves won both games in Denver and momentum was on their side. Moving forward, the Nuggets needed to play their best brand of basketball to get back into the series. They’ve done just that.

Denver won the last three games in a row to take a 3-2 series lead after a 112-97 win on Tuesday night. Earlier this series, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was given his third Defensive Player of the Year Award. Despite that honor, Gobert’s defense has been in question this series vs. the Nuggets. Particularly when he’s guarding Nikola Jokic. Draymond Green filled in on Inside the NBA on TNT last night and voiced his frustrations with Rudy Gobert’s poor defense.

Draymond Green did not hold back when calling out Rudy Gobert on his defensive effort vs. Nikola Jokic

“The big Frenchman is sitting on that podium speaking his native language. We, we, we need to do this. You, you, you need to get a stop… It’s you, my man, that is getting cooked [by Nikola Jokic].” Draymond Green sounded OFF on Rudy Gobert 👀

pic.twitter.com/S96Zd862NA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2024



Game 6 on Thursday night will be telling for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Home-court advantage usually matters in the playoffs but that’s been thrown out the window this series. On Tuesday night, Denver was back at home for Game 5 where they took care of business vs. the Timberwolves. Denver now has a 3-2 series lead and could clinch a spot in the Conference Finals with a win in Game 6. However, Minnesota’s season is on the line and you know they are going to come out with their best stuff.

After a loss in Game 5, Draymond Green called out Rudy Gobert for his defense vs Nikola Jokic. Green said that Gobert is getting “cooked” by Jokic in this series. He said his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns is playing better defense vs. Jokic. In Game 5, Jokic had 40 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists. He also had one block and two steals. Rudy Gobert is supposed to make it hard for Jokic and he didn’t do that on Tuesday night. Momentum has swung back to the Nuggets and they could close out the series on Thursday.

.@jj_redick and @Rjeff24 react to the fans who are blaming Rudy Gobert for Nikola Jokić’s incredible performance last night. Full conversation from their live this morning: https://t.co/DquQlRykY8 pic.twitter.com/pBKLwivNXF — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 15, 2024



On his podcast, JJ Redick called out all the fans who think all the blame should be on Rudy Gobert for not stopping Nikola Jokic. Redick mentioned how Jokic is one of, if not the most skilled players in the league. Jokic’s footwork, basketball IQ, and motor make him one of the toughest players to guard. Rudy Gobert is simply doing what he can to stop Jokic and it might not be enough. Will the Timberwolves respond Thursday at home with their season on the line?