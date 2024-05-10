NBA

After firing Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns plan to hire Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns were searching for a new head coach. Monty Williams took the head coaching job with Detroit, leaving the vacancy in Phoenix. The Suns hired former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. He was tasked with managing the star power the Suns had on their roster. 

However, Phoenix never played to their full potential during the regular season. That was due to injuries to key players and several other factors. Regardless, the Suns finished with a 49-33 record and were the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They were matched up against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the first round. Phoenix promptly was swept by Minnesota. With uncertainty after their disastrous end to the season, the Suns parted ways with former head coach Frank Vogel after one year. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Phoenix is expected to hire former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Will Mike Budenholzer last longer than one season as head coach of the Phoenix Suns?


According to Shams Charania, players on the Suns’ roster essentially lost trust in former head coach Frank Vogel. He noted that the fit was never right and Vogel was on the hot seat after being swept in the playoffs. It didn’t take the Suns long to find their replacement. former Bucks championship head coach Mike Budenholzer. The 54-year-old has been a coach at some level in the NBA since 1996-97. That was until Milwaukee fired him at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Budenholzer did not coach in 2023-24, but he’ll be back in the league next season. This will be his third head coaching job in the NBA. He was the head coach for five seasons in Atlanta and five seasons in Milwaukee. His career head coaching record is 484-317. During the 2021 postseason, Budenholzer and the Bucks won the NBA Finals. Now, Budenholzer is tasked with putting Phoenix in a situation where they can compete in the Western Conference playoffs.


While the Western Conference playoffs are still going on, there seems to be a shift of power. Teams that used to dominate the playoffs like the Warriors and Lakers are at home watching. Minnesota and Oklahoma City have taken over in the West. Can older teams like Phoenix regain control of the Western Conference next season? We’ll see what new head coach Mike Budenholzer has in store to make the Suns a playoff contender once again.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
USATSI 23231029 168397130 lowres
NBA

LATEST Celtics’ Jayson Tatum dismisses ‘super team’ narrative following Game 2 defeat

Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 10 2024
O.G. Anunoby Knicks injury pic
NBA
Injury concerns continue to pile up for the New York Knicks in the 2024 postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2024

With a 50-32 record, the Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. In the first round, New York was matched up against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Jalen…

Jason Kidd Mavericks pic
NBA
The Dallas Mavericks are signing head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2024

After beating the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Mavs will start the semi-finals tomorrow. They’ll be on the road for Game 1 vs. the…

Klay Thomposn Warriors pic
NBA
NBA insider reports a ‘mutual interest’ between Klay Thompson and the Orlando Magic
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2024
Jimmy Butler Heat pic
NBA
Jimmy Butler reportedly wants a two-year, $113 million max extension from the Heat this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 03 2024
Phoenix Suns Next Coach
NBA
Who Are The 4 Coaching Candidates To Replace Frank Vogel At The Phoenix Suns?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 03 2024
Trae Young hawks pic
NBA
Atlanta’s Trae Young gives his honest thoughts on if he wants to stay with the Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2024
Arrow to top