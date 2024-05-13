At 49-33, the Pelicans did not finish as one of the top six seeds in the West. Therefore, they had to fight to earn a playoff spot in the play-in tournament. New Orleans eventually got the 8th seed and had a matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans were swept in four games and it’s left several questions to be answered this offseason.

One of them is what will the Pelicans do with veteran SF Bradon Ingram. New Orleans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers five seasons ago and in return, they got Brandon Ingram. The 26-year-old has played the last five seasons with the Pelicans. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Pelicans are expected to “aggressively explore” a trade for Ingram this offseason.

Why does Brandon Ingram no longer fit with the New Orleans Pelicans?

The Pelicans trading Brandon Ingram is considered inevitable, per @TheSteinLine “League sources say that Ingram’s exit is increasingly viewed by various league observers as an inevitability rather than possibility…A handful of Eastern Conference teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland,… pic.twitter.com/GhdABfcIiT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 13, 2024

New Orleans president of basketball operations David Griffin noted the team will be looking to make moves this offseason. Trading Brandon Ingram could be at the top of that list. The trio of Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum haven’t had the postseason success they’d hoped to have in their time together. They’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs in two of the last three postseason. Something needs to change and the team will be evaluating their roster. Is Brandon Ingram still valued by New Orleans?

Marc Stein also noted that several teams already have reported interest in Ingram. They include the 76ers, Cavaliers, Hawks, and Magic. It’s going to be tough to trade Ingram this offseason. He’s entering the final season of an expiring contract. If a team trades for Ingram, they are not guaranteed to have him after the 2024-25 season. Additionally, Ingram’s trade value may have taken a hit after his disappointing performances in the 2024 postseason.

The Orlando Magic are the favorites to land Brandon Ingram, per @BovadaOfficial Orlando Magic: +300

Atlanta Hawks: +400

Sacramento Kings: +750

Cleveland Cavaliers: +750

Philadelphia 76ers: +800

Phoenix Suns: +1000

San Antonio Spurs: +1000

New York Knicks: +1200

Miami Heat:… pic.twitter.com/5k8j2SbP93 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 11, 2024



While his time with the Pelicans may be up, Brandon Ingram still has a lot to offer for another team. Ingram will turn 27 this offseason and will be entering the 9th season of his professional career. In 64 games for the Pelicans this past season, Ingram averaged (20.8) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (5.7) assists per game. A team like the Orlando Magic could use his veteran production to help take them to the next level in the playoffs. Where will Brandon Ingram end up playing next season?