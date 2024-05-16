NBA

For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Celtics will be in the Eastern Conference Finals

During the 2023-24 regular season, there was no question who the best team in the NBA was. At 64-18, the Boston Celtics dominated the league. They were an impressive 37-4 at home. With the league’s best record, the Celtics earned the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Boston made quick work with Miami in the first round, winning in five games. 

Next up for the Celtics were the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a 113-98 win at home in Game 5, Boston won that series in five games. They’re 8-2 so far this postseason with both losses coming at home. Not something Boston wants to repeat in the next round. For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Celtics are playing in the Eastern Conference Finals. Can Boston make another deep run and head back to the NBA Finals in 2024?

The Celtics continue to prove they are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference this season


Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are on a quest for that elusive 18th NBA Championship. It would break their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championship by one franchise. More importantly, the 2023-24 Celtics want to etch their name in NBA history and prove they’ve been the best team in the league all season. The Celtics are only eight wins away from making that all come true. First, they’ll need to battle in the Eastern Conference Finals and make it out.

Boston’s opponent in the ECF has not been determined yet. The Knicks have a 3-2 series lead vs. the Pacers heading into Game 6. Chances are that New York plays the Celtics in the Conference Finals. That will be Boston’s first true test this postseason. Despite the team dealing with injuries, the Knicks have found a way to win in the 2024 playoffs. For Boston, this is their third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s also their sixth time in the last eight seasons. The same cannot be said for the Knicks. New York has not played in the ECF since the 1999-00 season.


The one piece that Boston has been missing is big man Kristpas Porzingis. He missed the entire second round with a calf injury. Boston hopes Porzingis will be able to return during the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston has been able to manage without Porzingis. However, intensity is only going to rise during the ECF.  Al Horford has filled in nicely for Porzingis while he’s missed time. To play to their full potential we saw during the regular season, the Celtics need a healthy Kristaps Porzingis back on the court.

