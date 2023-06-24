NBA

Victor Wembanyama Will Get A Chance At First Pitch Redemption

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz victor wembenyama first pitch yankee game 062123 1 c77a0cce4aa140d0a9910cacf2b978de
rsz victor wembenyama first pitch yankee game 062123 1 c77a0cce4aa140d0a9910cacf2b978de

Victor Wembanyama may be the greatest athletic phenom that we have seen in any sport, ever. But he’d be smart to stick to basketball, given his performance in throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium last week.

Wembanyama Gets Another Offer For First Pitch

Wembanyama arrived in New York City last week ahead of the NBA Draft, and he received a warm welcome upon his arrival in the United States. He was met by mobs of fans and reporters when he touched down at the airport, and he made the interview and media rounds in the following hours and days.

But before his name was called by Adam Silver, he was put on a different kind of stage out in the Bronx. Wembanyama was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game, and the toss itself didn’t go so well. His pitch landed so far outside the batter’s box that the catcher had no chance of scooping it.

There have been some bad celebrity first pitches in the past, and this one will be sure to join them on the low-light reel.

Missions Give Big Man An Open Invitation

But he apparently will be given the chance to redeem himself. The San Antonio Missions, the minor league baseball team from the city in which Wembanyama will play, have provided an “open invitation” to throw out the first pitch at one of their upcoming games.

It remains to be seen if Wembanyama will take them up on the offer. From how it appears so far, he seems to be a humble kid who is willing to smile and maybe even laugh at himself from time to time. But would he want to put himself on another stage in order to do something athletic that he doesn’t necessarily excel at?

He will have plenty of opportunity. The Missions’ next 8 games will all be played at home at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, which is about a 15-minute drive from the AT&T Center where the Spurs play.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 19382015 168389536 lowres
NBA

LATEST Jimmy Butler’s IG Post Adds To The Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
eve wembanyama
NBA
Meet Eve Wembanyama: Sister of Number One NBA Draft Pick, Victor Wembanyama, Steals the Show
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 23 2023

Surrounded by the bright lights of the 2023 NBA Draft, a fresh face found herself in the social media spotlight. Her name is Eve Wembanyama, and she isn’t just the…

chrispaul49394
NBA
Washington Wizards Trade Chris Paul To Golden State
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 22 2023

Chris Paul’s short stint with the Washington Wizards has come to an end after he was involved in a trade that sent him to the Golden State Warriors.   Golden…

rsz c11e86a0bcf709bd7f0b6f64d218596f
NBA
Marcus Smart Was Blindsided By Boston Celtics Trading Him
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 22 2023
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 22 2023
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 22 2023
rsz errr
NBA
How To Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 22 2023
Arrow to top