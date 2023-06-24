Victor Wembanyama Will Get A Chance At First Pitch Redemption

Victor Wembanyama may be the greatest athletic phenom that we have seen in any sport, ever. But he’d be smart to stick to basketball, given his performance in throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium last week.

Wembanyama Gets Another Offer For First Pitch

Wembanyama arrived in New York City last week ahead of the NBA Draft, and he received a warm welcome upon his arrival in the United States. He was met by mobs of fans and reporters when he touched down at the airport, and he made the interview and media rounds in the following hours and days.

But before his name was called by Adam Silver, he was put on a different kind of stage out in the Bronx. Wembanyama was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game, and the toss itself didn’t go so well. His pitch landed so far outside the batter’s box that the catcher had no chance of scooping it.

There have been some bad celebrity first pitches in the past, and this one will be sure to join them on the low-light reel.

Missions Give Big Man An Open Invitation

¡Bienvenido a San Antonio Victor!

We can’t wait to see you at The Wolff! ⚾️@vicw_32 | @spurs

📸: @nytimes pic.twitter.com/HEQbkW6BlN — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) June 23, 2023

But he apparently will be given the chance to redeem himself. The San Antonio Missions, the minor league baseball team from the city in which Wembanyama will play, have provided an “open invitation” to throw out the first pitch at one of their upcoming games.

It remains to be seen if Wembanyama will take them up on the offer. From how it appears so far, he seems to be a humble kid who is willing to smile and maybe even laugh at himself from time to time. But would he want to put himself on another stage in order to do something athletic that he doesn’t necessarily excel at?

He will have plenty of opportunity. The Missions’ next 8 games will all be played at home at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, which is about a 15-minute drive from the AT&T Center where the Spurs play.

