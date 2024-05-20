On Sunday, the Knicks’ 2023-24 season officially ended with a loss in Game 7 to the Pacers. New York fought hard this postseason but injuries ultimately took their toll. Several players went down for the Knicks in the 2024 playoffs. Head coach Tom Thibodeau had to go deep in his bench.

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Knicks lost 130-109 at home. It was an incredible regular season for New York but they weren’t able to get it done in the playoffs. This season is one they can build on for the future. Today, league insider Shams Charania reported that teams are monitoring the situation of New York’s Julius Randle. Would the Knicks trade Randle this offseason knowing he only has one guaranteed year left in his deal?

Are the Knicks considering moving on from their all-star PF Julius Randle?

“Julius Randle, he’s got a player option in 2025…Teams are monitoring this situation for sure, because how [the Knicks] handle that extension situation, if that is a conversation, what transpires, I think that will be interesting.”@ShamsCharania on the #Knicks offseason… pic.twitter.com/9sN71RcNHF — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 20, 2024



On April 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Julius Randle needed a season-ending shoulder injury. A tough loss for the Knicks but they made do with the players they had. Randle played in 46 of the team’s 82 regular season games in 2023-24. He averaged (24.0) points, (9.2) rebounds, and (5.0) assists per game. The 29-year-old was unable to play in this year’s all-star game due to an injury around that time. It was his third career selection, all of them coming with the Knicks.

This morning, NBA insider Shama Charania reported that teams around the league will be monitoring Julius Randle’s contract situation this offseason. Randle is under contract for two more seasons with Nea York. However, his 2025-26 season is a $32 million player option. On top of that, he is eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million this summer. Will the Knicks give Randle that money? Or is the team going to move in a different direction? That’s what other teams around the league will be paying close attention to.

Teams are monitoring the potential availability of Julius Randle this offseason, per @ShamsCharania on @RunItBackFDTV. Randle is eligible for a four-year, $181 million contract extension. If the Knicks decide not to extend Randle, he could be on the move. Randle’s $30.3… pic.twitter.com/juPorcp8Nv — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 20, 2024



Shams Charania also noted that New York has to pay two other players as well. During the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made a trade with the Raptors for O.G, Anunpby. When healthy, he was a difference-maker for New York. They were 20-3 during the regular season in the 23 games he played for the Knicks. He is going to be a priority for the team to re-sign. Additionally, Jalen Brunson is eligible for a massive extension. He’s the best player on New York’s roster and there’s no question they are going to pay him. With money going to Brunson and Anunoby, where does Julius Randle fall into the equation? We’ll have to wait and see if the Knicks give him an extension this offseason after missing the entire postseason.