NBA

League insiders say that teams are monitoring Julius Randle’s contract situation with the Knicks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Julius Randle Knicks pic
Julius Randle Knicks pic

On Sunday, the Knicks’ 2023-24 season officially ended with a loss in Game 7 to the Pacers. New York fought hard this postseason but injuries ultimately took their toll. Several players went down for the Knicks in the 2024 playoffs. Head coach Tom Thibodeau had to go deep in his bench. 

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Knicks lost 130-109 at home. It was an incredible regular season for New York but they weren’t able to get it done in the playoffs. This season is one they can build on for the future. Today, league insider Shams Charania reported that teams are monitoring the situation of New York’s Julius Randle. Would the Knicks trade Randle this offseason knowing he only has one guaranteed year left in his deal?

Are the Knicks considering moving on from their all-star PF Julius Randle?


On April 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Julius Randle needed a season-ending shoulder injury. A tough loss for the Knicks but they made do with the players they had. Randle played in 46 of the team’s 82 regular season games in 2023-24. He averaged (24.0) points, (9.2) rebounds, and (5.0) assists per game. The 29-year-old was unable to play in this year’s all-star game due to an injury around that time. It was his third career selection, all of them coming with the Knicks.

This morning, NBA insider Shama Charania reported that teams around the league will be monitoring Julius Randle’s contract situation this offseason. Randle is under contract for two more seasons with Nea York. However, his 2025-26 season is a $32 million player option. On top of that, he is eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million this summer. Will the Knicks give Randle that money? Or is the team going to move in a different direction? That’s what other teams around the league will be paying close attention to.


Shams Charania also noted that New York has to pay two other players as well. During the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made a trade with the Raptors for O.G, Anunpby. When healthy, he was a difference-maker for New York. They were 20-3 during the regular season in the 23 games he played for the Knicks. He is going to be a priority for the team to re-sign. Additionally, Jalen Brunson is eligible for a massive extension. He’s the best player on New York’s roster and there’s no question they are going to pay him. With money going to Brunson and Anunoby, where does Julius Randle fall into the equation? We’ll have to wait and see if the Knicks give him an extension this offseason after missing the entire postseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Julius Randle Knicks pic
NBA

LATEST League insiders say that teams are monitoring Julius Randle’s contract situation with the Knicks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
NBA
For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Celtics will be in the Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2024

During the 2023-24 regular season, there was no question who the best team in the NBA was. At 64-18, the Boston Celtics dominated the league. They were an impressive 37-4…

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland pic
NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers have several important questions to answer this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 16 2024

Last night, the Cavaliers lost 113-98 to the Celtics. Boston won the series and are advancing to the Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Cleveland’s…

Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert pic
NBA
Draymond Greens calls out Rudy Gobert for getting ‘cooked’ by Nikola Jokic in the playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2024
Brandon Ingram Pelicans pic
NBA
NBA insiders believe the New Orleans Pelicans will trade Brandon Ingram this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2024
Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
NBA
After firing Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns plan to hire Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 10 2024
USATSI 23231029 168397130 lowres
NBA
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum dismisses ‘super team’ narrative following Game 2 defeat
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 10 2024
Arrow to top