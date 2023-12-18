NBA

LeBron James Hasn’t Had A Single-Digit Scoring Game In 17 Years

Anthony R. Cardenas
As LeBron James moves further away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and extends his lead on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list, new and outlandish statistics are coming out about his career performance. And one of the most impressive has to do with his single-game scoring totals.

LeBron James Hasn’t Scored Fewer Than 10 Points Since 2007

James has averaged 27.2 points over his illustrious career. Now in his 21st season, he is nearly as productive as he has ever been, still maintaining an average of 25+ points while racking up 7+ rebounds and 7+ assists, as well. His 39,250+ points are second to absolutely no one, and it would take us seeing another superstar volume scorer having an extended career in order for them to even come close to his numbers.

He has been known for his durability over the course of his time in the league, as it has only been in the last handful of years that LeBron James has failed to hover around the 70-games-played mark. And when it does play, he always brings his best performance, at least according to this wild stat.

Based on a tweet and research from @ProvideContext on Twitter/X, James hasn’t had a single-digit scoring game since January 5th of 2007. He scored 8 points that night, only the second time that he failed to get at least 10 since his rookie year. And it hasn’t happened a single time since.

Drew Gooden Led The Cavs In Scoring That Night In 2007

To put the feat in perspective, Drew Gooden was the leading scorer for the Cleveland Cavaliers that night, while second-year player Andrew Bogut put in 16 for the Bucks. Michael Redd led Milwaukee in scoring with 26 points.

The impressive statistic comes on the heels of a tough performance by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. In Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers, the greatest shooter of all time failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time since 2017. He was 0 for 8 from deep on the night and just 2 for 12 from the field overall, and finished with just 7 points. It was the first time since 2011 that Curry played 30+ minutes in a game and failed to reach double-digits in scoring.

The season-low for LeBron James during the current campaign is 16 points. He has scored exactly 10 points on two different occasions since 2020, and he played in fewer than 20 minutes in both while leaving the game early.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
