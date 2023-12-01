A lot has changed for LeBron James since he started his NBA career 21 years ago. He has become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and is widely considered the most talented player to ever live, and is still going strong as he approaches 39 years old. When it all started, Bronny James was yet to have been born. But now that the oldest of James’ two sons is ready to play college basketball, his father may be looking to sacrifice some of his dedication to the Lakers in exchange for watching his firstborn.

LeBron James Would Miss A Lakers Game To See Bronny Play

When LeBron announced tonight that if his son, Bronny’s, college hoops debut falls on the same night as a Lakers game, he’d skip work to attend the USC game a couple of his teammates jokingly protested. There are a few overlapping dates coming up: 12/28; 12/30; 1/3; 1/13; 1/27 pic.twitter.com/atrKofA9vX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 1, 2023

Bronny committed to USC back in May, choosing to stay in Los Angeles, where he has played his high school ball. It puts him in close proximity to his father and where he plays his home games, as the Trojans play their home games about two miles from Crypto.com Arena.

The family suffered a scare two months ago, when Bronny was admitted to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He was shut down from basketball activities while he focused on his health, which has reportedly gotten much better. On Thursday, it was announced that Bronny James was cleared for basketball activities, and his return to the court is now imminent.

LeBron James said he’ll do whatever it takes to be at his son’s first game back. In a locker room interview after the Lakers’ loss to the Thunder on Thursday night, James laid out his plans for the media, and his teammates, to hear:

I’m looking forward to his first game, whenever he’s cleared and whenever he’s ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we play, I’mma have to catch them next game.

Anthony Davis, sitting next to LeBron off camera, let off a sarcastic groan which more teammates joined in on, to which James responded, “I told ya’ll on the plane. Family over everything.”

How Long Until Bronny Makes His Debut?

Breaking: Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball, a James family spokesperson announced. He will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week and return to games soon after. pic.twitter.com/ot1hbVsoc2 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2023

USC is 5-2 to start the season without Bronny. There are a few options for him making a return, including Sunday, December 10th against Long Beach State. The Lakers would be off that day, as it would be the day following the In-Season Tournament Final, which Los Angeles has a good chance to be a part of.

The next game for USC would be a week later, and would be played at Auburn University in Alabama. The Lakers are off that day, too, and play two nights earlier in San Antonio, Texas.