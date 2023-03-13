NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Jimmy Garoppolo

Owen Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth $67.25 million with about $34 million guaranteed.

 

The move comes after the team finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record and missed out on the playoffs. Garoppolo is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Raiders. He has a proven track record of success, having led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019 NFL season.

Why Sign Garoppolo?

The move is seen as a way to try and win now. The Raiders are hoping that Garoppolo can help them take the next step and compete for a playoff spot. The team has struggled at the quarterback position in recent years.  Garoppolo has the potential to be an upgrade over Derek Carr, who has been the team’s starter for the past several seasons. However, Carr has also not played in many big games. Jimmy G’s expereince will help the team.

For Garoppolo, the move to Las Vegas represents a fresh start and a chance to prove himself as a top-tier quarterback. He has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play in recent seasons, however. He is confident that he can still be a difference-maker for his new team.

The signing of Garoppolo is sure to generate excitement among Raiders fans. They are hoping that he can help the team return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With a talented roster and a proven quarterback under center, the Raiders are well-positioned to make a run in the 2023 season.

In a tough AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders will unlikely be favorites to win the division according to Nevada sportsbooks. In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and even Russell Wilson, it will be difficult to get that top spot in the division.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
