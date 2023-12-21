At 15-13 this season, the Lakers are currently eighth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has lost three games in a row. They will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs. Minnesota. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are 20-6 this season, the best record in the West.

The Lakers have a tall task at hand to try and beat the Timberwolves tonight on the road. LeBron James (ankle) will miss the game vs. Minnesota. He’ll turn 39 at the end of this month and the team is trying to keep him healthy. A night off here and there is what James needs to continue playing at an extremely high level. Los Angeles will have to get it done without the all-time leads in points scored.

LeBron James will not play for the Lakers tonight vs. Minnesota

Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is listed out tonight vs. Timberwolves on second night of back to back. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2023



At 39, LeBron James is still playing at an incredibly high level in his 21st professional season. He’s averaging a team-leading (25.2) points, (7.3) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. Those are all right around his career averages. James hasn’t slowed down at all in the tail end of his career. Even the greatest players need a night off every once and a while. He’ll be getting one on Thursday. The 38-year-old is out with an ankle injury.

Without James, expect to see a big game from Anthony Davis. He’s second on the team in scoring this season with (24.0) points per game. Additionally, his (12.6) rebounds and (2.5) blocks per game lead the Lakers in 2023-24. His (12.6) rebounds per game also lead all players in the NBA this season. Los Angeles will need Davis to carry them to a win if they want a chance to beat the Timberwolves.

No Lebron James tonight? No Problem. 🗣️ Incoming Anthony Davis MasterClass. pic.twitter.com/3WeFAXnWx6 — G.Multani (@geemultani24) December 21, 2023



Davis has had nine games this season with at least 30 points scored. The Lakers are going to need that kind of performance tonight from the 30-year-old. Luckily, the team also has some solid depth pieces off the bench that can be effective for the Lakers. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Taurean Prince all make a difference for Los Angeles.