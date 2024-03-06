Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has insisted he shares a good relationship with manager Luis Enrique, suggesting that stories about their strained relationship are false.

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up On Relationship With PSG Boss Luis Enrique Amid Rift Rumors

Mbappe, who will reportedly join Real Madrid after running down his PSG contract on June 30, 2024, scored an impressive brace in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Round-of-16 second leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. It was the first time since February 14 that Mbappe played every available minute in a game.

After the match, Mbappe addressed rumors about his relationship with Enrique, which gathered pace after he was subbed off in the 65th minute in PSG’s goalless draw with AS Monaco on Saturday (March 2). The 25-year-old declared he was on great terms with the former Barcelona coach, suggesting stories about his feud with the manager were baseless.

He said (via The Daily Mail):

“I always want to play in the Champions League – it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides.

“My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them.”

Before the game against Real Sociedad on Tuesday (March 5), ESPN claimed Mbappe was unhappy with his lack of game time and held direct talks with his coach. Enrique reportedly informed Mbappe that it was not personal and was not due to his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The Spaniard instead told Mbappe that he was only protecting him from injuries, as he did not think he was fit enough to play the whole 90 minutes.

The assurance, however, did not do much good, as the player’s camp reportedly held on to the belief that the player was paying the price for not extending his PSG stay.

Enrique Lauds Mbappe After Sociedad Victory

PSG boss Enrique had nothing but praise for his talisman after he propelled the Parisians to the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. He said Mbappe was capable of scoring 50 goals in any team and expressed disappointment over the attacker’s decision to leave France.

The ex-Spain coach stated:

“Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

“Apparently, his immediate future won’t be here so we’ll have to test other solutions.”

Mbappe has scored 34 goals and claimed seven assists in 34 matches this season, emerging as his team’s leading scorer.