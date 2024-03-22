NBA

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau is in line for a contract extension this offseason

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
At 41-28, the Knicks are fifth in the East with 13 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Injuries have hit the team hard this season. Crafty trades helped keep the team afloat while their stars missed time. Additionally, credit is due to the Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibadeau for always having his team ready to compete. 

New York has a chance to tie or even surpass their win total from a season ago. The Knicks finished 47-35 last season. With the team’s success under Tom Thibodeau, the veteran head coach is in line for a contract extension this offseason. He’s helped make the Knicks a competitive franchise again. Expect the Knicks to give Thibodeau a massive extension with the success he’s had in New York.

How much money will Tom Thibodeau make annually on his next contract?


Tom Thibodeau has been around the NBA for a long time. In the 1989-90 season, he got his start with the Minnesota Timberwolves. he was an assistant coach and it was Minnesota’s first season as an expansion franchise. For the next 20 seasons, Thibodeau bounced around the NBA as an assistant coach before he finally got his lucky break in 2010-11. Chicago hired Thibodeau as their next head coach and he was with the Bulls for five seasons.

Following his stint with the Bulls, Thibodeau got the chance to be the Timberwolves head coach for three seasons. Then, in 2020-21, he was hired by the Knicks. The 2023-24 season is his fourth with New York and there appears to be an extension coming his way. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported talks between the Knicks and Thibodeau are expected to happen this offseason. He’s expected to receive a wealthy extension.


In four seasons as head coach of the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau has only had one losing season. Additionally, he’s led New York to 40+ wins in three of those four seasons. The Knicks are also on their way to making their third postseason appearance in the last four years. Last season they made the Eastern Conference semi-finals and lost to the Heat. New York will be looking to avenge that loss last season and make an even deeper playoff run.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024
