At 41-28, the Knicks are fifth in the East with 13 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Injuries have hit the team hard this season. Crafty trades helped keep the team afloat while their stars missed time. Additionally, credit is due to the Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibadeau for always having his team ready to compete.

New York has a chance to tie or even surpass their win total from a season ago. The Knicks finished 47-35 last season. With the team’s success under Tom Thibodeau, the veteran head coach is in line for a contract extension this offseason. He’s helped make the Knicks a competitive franchise again. Expect the Knicks to give Thibodeau a massive extension with the success he’s had in New York.

How much money will Tom Thibodeau make annually on his next contract?

Tom Thibodeau’s “current deal runs thru 2024-25 but league sources say he hopes to secure his future w/Knicks when both sides plan to revisit the topic this summer…sources say Thibs [makes about] $7 million. All signs point to well-deserved raise likely…”https://t.co/HuQ89vwW5P pic.twitter.com/Sx8Pghp7Qe — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 22, 2024



Tom Thibodeau has been around the NBA for a long time. In the 1989-90 season, he got his start with the Minnesota Timberwolves. he was an assistant coach and it was Minnesota’s first season as an expansion franchise. For the next 20 seasons, Thibodeau bounced around the NBA as an assistant coach before he finally got his lucky break in 2010-11. Chicago hired Thibodeau as their next head coach and he was with the Bulls for five seasons.

Following his stint with the Bulls, Thibodeau got the chance to be the Timberwolves head coach for three seasons. Then, in 2020-21, he was hired by the Knicks. The 2023-24 season is his fourth with New York and there appears to be an extension coming his way. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported talks between the Knicks and Thibodeau are expected to happen this offseason. He’s expected to receive a wealthy extension.

NEW EPISODE of Katz and Shoot, talking with @sam_amick about his latest story on Tom Thibodeau, how Knicks players buy into their coach and Thibodeau’s future with the Knicks. Listen/Subscribe: https://t.co/mgOIrj2UZw pic.twitter.com/TwVJzcBYN1 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 22, 2024



In four seasons as head coach of the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau has only had one losing season. Additionally, he’s led New York to 40+ wins in three of those four seasons. The Knicks are also on their way to making their third postseason appearance in the last four years. Last season they made the Eastern Conference semi-finals and lost to the Heat. New York will be looking to avenge that loss last season and make an even deeper playoff run.