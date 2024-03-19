OG Anunoby has been a revelation for the New York Knicks this season. Since the team traded for him in late December, they have been wildly successful when he is able to remain on the court. But keeping him healthy has been a serious issue over the first 2.5 months of his tenure, and it appears that he may be out for at least another game this week.

Knicks Are 15-2 With OG Anunoby In The Lineup

OG Anunoby’s elbow flared up again, per @wojespn “OG Anunoby is gonna be out more than just tonight. That right elbow has flared up again. They need it to calm down. How long he is out is unclear, but it’s certainly a concern.” (h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/ZbIyZt5TDG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 18, 2024

The Knicks were sitting at 17-15 at the end of the 2023 calendar year, and were middling in the Eastern Conference standings. But the trade for Anunoby sparked an immediate change, and New York won 12 of the next 14 games and were the hottest team in the NBA during the month of January.

In the final days of the month, however, Anunoby underwent surgery to repair his elbow, and subsequently missed the next 18 games. The Knicks won the first few without him, but lost 7 of 9 to close out February.

They continued their winning ways once he returned. Three straight wins last week went a long way in boosting the team’s standing in the Eastern Conference, and were more evidence that Anunoby was having a serious positive impact on the team and their results.

Forward Has Re-Aggravated Surgically Repaired Elbow

The latest on the Knicks’ OG Anunoby for NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/kbNBTcilvI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 18, 2024

Unfortunately for New York, they’ll be without him for at least a couple of games this week. The Knicks listed Anunoby as out for Monday’s game against the Warriors, and as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski pointed out, he might be out for even longer.

It appears that the surgically repaired elbow has flared up, and there is no direct timetable for when he will return.

It is widely assumed that Anunoby will miss at least the final game of New York’s current road trip. They are scheduled to visit the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and there is a chance that he could miss even more time when the team returns for a home stand that begins on Saturday.

The Knicks were able to beat Golden State despite being short-handed, and improved their record to 41-27 with the victory. They are currently in 4th place, two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.