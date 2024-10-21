NBA

Khris Middleton (ankle) will miss the start of the 2024-25 season for Milwaukee

Zach Wolpin
On Tuesday, October 22, the NBA will kick off the 2024-25 season. It starts with the Knicks on the road to face the reigning champion Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST. Later in the evening, the Timberwolves will be on the road to face the Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST. 

This morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key starters to begin the year. All-star SF Khris Middleton is still recovering from ankle surgery in June. Middleton did not participate in any preseason games and hasn’t been clearer for five-on-five scrimmages in practice. Milwaukee opens the season Wednesday night on the road vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. They will be without the services of Khris Middleton.

There is no timetable for how long Middleton will be out


Thirty-three-year-old Khris Middleton is set to play in his 13th professional season in 2024-25. However, the Bucks are going to have to wait to get their all-star SF back. In 2023-24, the one-time NBA champion injured his left and right ankle on separate occasions. During a game on February 6 last season, suffered an ankle injury vs. the Suns. He missed 16 straight games for the Bucks and the left ankle injury lingered for the rest of the season.

Middleton then suffered a right ankle injury in the postseason vs. the Pacers. He was unable to practice in the postseason but did play in all six of their games vs. Indiana. Doc Rivers told reporters over the weekend that Middleton has been limited at practice. The three-time all-star made 55 starts for the Bucks in 2023-24. In back-to-back seasons Middleton has averaged (15.1) points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will have to do the heavy lifting to start the season for Milwaukee. Taurean Prince has filled in at SF while Middleton is out.

