Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks finished 49-33. That was third in the Eastern Conference. In the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the Bucks were matched up against the Pacers. Unfortunately, Milwaukee had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard miss games with injuries. The Bucks were then bounced in six games by Indiana.

Based on how their 2023-24 season ended, Milwaukee is reportedly exploring new strategies. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer noted that the Bucks want to play a more “versatile” style of defense in 2024-25. O’Connor said that big man Brook Lopez could be the odd man out and his future with the team is in question. Do the Bucks plan on trading Lopez this offseason?

Has Brook Lopez already played his last game with the Milwaukee Bucks?

In April, Brook Lopez turned 36. There’s no denying that the veteran center is on the tail end of his career. Next season will be his 17th year in the NBA. Last season, Lopez was not as effective on defense as he had been in the past. During his 2022-23 campaign, Lopez was voted All-Defensive first-team and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting to Jarren Jackson Jr of the Grizzlies. According to Kevin O’Connor, the Bucks might be looking to go in a different direction at center.

Brook Lopez is still a capable big man in the league. Last season he averaged (12.5) points, (5.2) rebounds, (1.6) assists, and (2.4) blocks per game. Additionally, the seven-footer shot (.366) from beyond the arc last season. Lopez still has gas left in the tank and can compete for another roster if Milwaukee does trade him. The 36-year-old has been with the team for the last six seasons. Next season is Lopez’s final year on contract with the Bucks. Making him an easy trade piece this offseason.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor named Raptors’ Bruce Brown as a trade candidate for the Bucks. He noted that it’s a perfect match for salaries. Toronto could make the deal and then try and flip Lopez elsewhere. They already have Jakon Poeltl at the center. However, this is just one trade scenario and the Bucks will certainly take a look at more this offseason. We’ll have to wait and see if Brook Lopez is part of their plans.