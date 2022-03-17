Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips Day 4: Massive Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

Kevin Blake is back with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his three best bets for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman put up a mind-boggling 800/1 treble at the meeting last year, showing his knack of horse racing expertise and unearthing winners.

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

This afternoon, it will come as no surprise that Blake has gone for …

As we head into day four of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Kevin Blake with his top Cheltenham tips for Friday.

You can back Blake’s Cheltenham tips on Day 4 in a treble at an incredible SP!

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 4

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

@ SP with BetUK

@ SP with BetUK

@ SP with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Blake is back with three more fancies for the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Kevin Blake has selected an incredible treble which works out as SP with BetUK! These are those top Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 4 at the Festival.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 4

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: Tip @ SP with BetUK

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: Tip @ SP with BetUK

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: Tip @ SP with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Blake’s tips for Cheltenham Day 4:

Related

Now punters know all the Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 4, read all of our other content on the Festival:

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here