Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips Day 2: 476/1 Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Kevin Blake is back with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his three best bets for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman put up a mind-boggling 800/1 treble at the meeting last year, showing his knack of horse racing expertise and unearthing winners.
As we head into day two of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Kevin Blake with his top Cheltenham tips for Wednesday.
You can back Blake’s Cheltenham tips on Day 2 in a treble at an incredible 476/1!
Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets
- Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet
- BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £50 In Free Bet
- The Pools – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
- 888sport – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 2
- Whatdeawant (EW) in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 20/1 with BetUK
- Bravemansgame in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ 11/4 with BetUK
- Drop The Anchor in the Coral Cup (2.50) @ 8/1 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Blake is back with three more fancies for the opening day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Kevin Blake has selected an incredible treble which works out as 476/1 with BetUK! These are those top Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 2 at the Festival.
Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 2
Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – WHATDEAWANT (EW) @ 20/1 with BetUK
Sir Gerhard is going to be very tough to beat, but at the price Whatdeawant is I am taking the favourite on with an each-way selection. Very well fancied for a Grade 1 at Naas last time. Blake thinks he’s a good horse who could come good today in the opener.
Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with BetUK
This is a wide open race. Blake has been very for of him all year. Beaten a couple of times as a novice hurdler, but has been on another level since stepping up to the fences. Best jumper in the field according to Blake and has the best form in the race.
Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – DROP THE ANCHOR @ 8/1 with BetUK
Won a big handicap at the Dublin racing festival last year, then came to Cheltenham and ran a big race in the County Hurdle despite being hampered. Huge eye catcher. Has been crying out for this step up in trip and Blake thinks it will really suit him here in the Coral Cup.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet Kevin Blake’s Tips
Click the slip below to back Blake’s tips for Cheltenham Day 2:
Related
Now punters know all the Kevin Blake Cheltenham tips for Day 2, read all of our other content on the Festival:
- Look at the complete Cheltenham Festival schedule and race times for all 4 days
- There are Ruby Walsh tips on nearly every race at the meeting
- Willie Mullins is favourite in the Cheltenham top trainer odds again
- Wide-open Stayers Hurdle odds suggest we’re in for a cracker
- Check out the top Nico de Boinville Cheltenham rides he has
- The Cheltenham Gold Cup odds put Irish horses to the fore
- Check out last year’s Cheltenham results for a guide to past Festival winners
- There are some important Paul Townend Cheltenham rides coming up
- View the Cheltenham top jockey odds and the race to be leading Festival rider
- There are some great Cheltenham free bets on offer right now
- What at the top Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham rides she has to look forward to
- These Cheltenham betting offers for new and existing customers are well worthwhile
- Check out even more Cheltenham tips during the Festival
More Cheltenham Free Bets Here
Bet £10 Get £36 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
£25 Matches First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £60 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet