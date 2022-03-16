Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips Day 2: 476/1 Treble Put Up By ITV Pundit

Kevin Blake is back with his Cheltenham tips, with the ITV Racing pundit and Betfair ambassador giving his three best bets for Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival. The Irishman put up a mind-boggling 800/1 treble at the meeting last year, showing his knack of horse racing expertise and unearthing winners.

You can back Blake’s Cheltenham tips on Day 2 in a treble at an incredible 476/1!

Kevin Blake Cheltenham Tips – Day 2

Whatdeawant (EW) in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ 20/1 with BetUK

in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) @ Bravemansgame in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ 11/4 with BetUK

in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10) @ Drop The Anchor in the Coral Cup (2.50) @ 8/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – WHATDEAWANT (EW) @ 20/1 with BetUK

Sir Gerhard is going to be very tough to beat, but at the price Whatdeawant is I am taking the favourite on with an each-way selection. Very well fancied for a Grade 1 at Naas last time. Blake thinks he’s a good horse who could come good today in the opener.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with BetUK

This is a wide open race. Blake has been very for of him all year. Beaten a couple of times as a novice hurdler, but has been on another level since stepping up to the fences. Best jumper in the field according to Blake and has the best form in the race.

Kevin Blake Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – DROP THE ANCHOR @ 8/1 with BetUK

Won a big handicap at the Dublin racing festival last year, then came to Cheltenham and ran a big race in the County Hurdle despite being hampered. Huge eye catcher. Has been crying out for this step up in trip and Blake thinks it will really suit him here in the Coral Cup.

