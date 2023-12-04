Soccer

Jude Bellingham Says He Has “Disappointed” Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti In One Aspect

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has said he is letting Carlo Ancelotti down by failing to become fluent in Spanish.

The England international has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. The superstar has scored a handsome 15 goals and claimed four assists in 17 games across competitions, emerging as the team’s leading scorer and the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe.

Bellingham Admits He Has Disappointed Coach Ancelotti Since Moving To Spain

On the pitch, Bellingham has been a treat for Ancelotti, but off it, he still supposedly has a lot of work to do. After receiving the Golden Boy Award from Italian outlet TuttoSport, Bellingham revealed what his biggest shortcoming was. He said (via 90min):

I work hard, a real commitment to improve myself, but the credit goes to Mr Ancelotti, who found the right position for me and gave me more freedom on the pitch.

But I know that I’m disappointing him in one aspect. I just don’t speak Spanish yet. I’m sorry, but I’ve encountered unexpected obstacles with this language. It’s hard for me, I admit. Anyway, I promise to give it my all, guaranteed.

Bellingham Thanks Real Madrid Teammates After Golden Boy Win

After winning the Kopa Trophy in France on October 30, Bellingham has snagged the Golden Boy Award ahead of the likes of Jamal Musiala, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi. After winning the prestigious accolade, he has thanked his teammates, coach, and his family for getting him this far.

Bellingham said:

To my Real Madrid teammates and the entire staff, to Mr. Ancelotti, to the president, to my family, to my mother Denise, to my father Mark, to my younger brother Jobe, to the friends who have pleasantly bombarded me with messages of congratulations and who continue to do so.

Without all these people, without their help on and off the field, their constant encouragement, and without ever forgetting the fans who support me, I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy.”

Bellingham recently reached a unique milestone as a Real Madrid player in the Champions League. By scoring in the 3-2 win over Napoli last week, he became the first Los Blancos player in history to score in each of his first four Champions League games for the club.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
