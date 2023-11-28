Soccer

“Barca did not ask that Gavi not play” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Does Not Hold Himself Responsible For Barcelona Youngster’s Serious Injury

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Star Gavi Has Suffered A Major Injury
Barcelona Star Gavi Has Suffered A Major Injury

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has insisted Barcelona did not ask him not to play Gavi in La Roja’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match against Georgia on November 19. De la Fuente also does not think he or his coaching staff endangered Gavi by fielding him in the qualifier where he suffered a season-ending injury.

Gavi, 19, completely ruptured the ACL in his right knee in Spain’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Georgia. Owing to the injury, the player will be out of action for at least nine months.

De La Fuente Claims Barcelona Never Asked Him Not To Play Gavi

Following Gavi’s injury, some outlets claimed that Barcelona had asked De la Fuente not to field the player against Georgia, suggesting he was not fully fit for the game. The coach, however, insisted he never got any such requests from Barcelona, adding that his players’ health was always his top priority.

On the El Larguero podcast on La Ser, he said:

Barca did not ask that Gavi not play the last game with Spain. Just as I don’t get involved in clubs, I don’t like it when they do it. We had the idea that the national team, just as when they leave they must focus on their clubs. We had the idea that he would play only 45 minutes in the second game.

“I always prioritize the health of the footballer, and I have had performances that show it. All the players who come want to play every game, Gavi especially. He is gifted, so active that the day after the game against Cyprus, training, he wanted to exercise with a normal session instead of doing recovery.

According to GOAL, the 2022 Kopa Trophy winner will undergo surgery this week. Only after it is successful, we can make estimates about his return date.

Barca and Spain Teammate Pedri Sends Message Of Support To Gavi

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has sent a message of support to his compatriot and club teammate Gavi, urging everyone to help him in this difficult moment.

In a session with the Blaugrana’s media team, the Spaniard said (via BarcaUniversal):

First, I want to send a lot of support to Gavi. He is going through difficult times and I know what that means I know the feeling of being injured and it is the worst thing that can happen to a football player.

We must all help him. I think the team will lose a lot of things without him. A lot. So much strength, and so much love from the club. We must all make up for this by uniting together and being stronger than ever.”

Gavi and Pedri have shared the pitch a total of 62 times, combining for two goals.

Arrow to top