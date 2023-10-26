See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he goes up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Josh Allen Player Prop Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allen to score first touchdown +750

Allen over 262.5 passing yards -110

Allen longest completion over 37.5 yards -110

Allen vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +750 with Bovada

Josh Allen needs to bounce back on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following last week’s disappointing defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots.

The 27-year-old can’t seem to find any consistency from week-to-week, but he’s undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NFL and we can only assume he will respond like all great players do.

He’s yet to score the first touchdown in any game so far this season, but we know how big of a threat he can be when running the football – he’s rushed for six points on four different occasions in 2023.

There’d be no better way to kick off the clash than by diving into the end zone for a touchdown and he looks solid value to do so at +750.

Allen vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 2: Over 262.5 passing yards -110 with Bovada

Allen has averaged 263 passing yards per game this season and we’ll happily take the over on this one against a struggling Buccaneers side who have lost two on the bounce.

Quarterbacks have averaged 260 passing yards against Tampa Bay this season which includes the likes of Kirk Cousins (344), Justin Fields (211), Jalen Hurts (277) and Jared Goff (353).

Allen tallied 265 against the Patriots, 359 against the Jaguar and 320 against the Dolphins in recent games. Assuming 169 against the Giants was an anomaly, the over looks the best play here.

Allen vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 3: Longest completion over 37.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Josh Allen’s last two games have seen him tally a longest completion of 28 yards, but in the games prior he’s managed 48, 55, 35, 40 and 26 yards.

His favourite target Stefon Diggs is likely to have a big game against Tampa Bay, and the star wide receiver has averaged 124 yards per game against the Florida outfit in his career to date.

We’re taking the over on this one and backing Allen to have an impressive bounce back performance in all areas.