Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Zozo Championship 2023

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
The PGA Tour is heading to Japan for the 2023 Zozo Championship. The tournament will feature the strongest field in the fall schedule with 16 of the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup rankings heading to Narashino Country Club in Japan.

There is only going to be a 78-man field, meaning there’s no cut line and all players will be playing in all four rounds. The best analysts at Golf Digest have revealed their picks for the 2023 Zozo Championships backing favorites like Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee, and defending champion Keegan Bradley.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of Golf Digest’s Zozo Championship picks.

Xander Schauffele (+700)

It’s been a long time since Xander Schauffele has lifted a trophy, dating back to his last win in July 2022. While he’s been close in the last few years including a runner-up at the Tour Championship, he’s still looking to end his winless drought.

He’s played well at Narashino Country Club, working off at T-9 last year. His all-around game and his length of the tee will separate his game from the rest of the field. Schauffele has ties to Japan too from his mother’s side, making the event more meaningful to the 29-year-old.

Schauffele has two top-10 finishes in his last three appearances at Narashino. He’s also won the 2021 Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo on a course that isn’t too different than this one. Look for Schafuffele to break his drought and win his eighth PGA Tour event.

Min Woo Lee (+1800)

Min Woo Lee is fresh off a win on the Asian Tour. He’ll have a slight advantage over the field in regard to the time zone adjustments in Japan. Lee’s game also fits well with the course and the only question surrounds his iron play.

Lee is elite-off-the-tee which will work in his favor and help him get around the greens at Narashino. He heads into Thursday striking the bell well enough to give him a shot at his first-ever PGA Tour win.

Keegan Bradley (+2500)

Two Golf Digest analysts from RickRunGood.com are backing Keegan Bradley this week in Japan. Bradley was considered a Ryder Cup snub and the 37-year-old comes into Narashino with “extra motivation”. Bradley will be dangerous and has been one of the most consistent players on the Tour since winning the Zozo Championship last year.

He’s gained at least 1.5 strokes putting in his last six of nine starts. In his three starts in Japan, Bradley has finished a T7, T-17, and a first-place finish at Narashino.

After a few weeks of rest, fans can expect Bradley to come out red-hot in Japan.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
