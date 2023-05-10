Ahead of the biggest fight of his life this weekend against YouTube sensation KSI, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Joe Fournier’s boxing career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has and who he has beaten.

Joe Fournier Boxing Record

Joe Fournier returns to action this weekend as he challenges YouTube star turned boxing kingpin KSI for the Misfits Cruiserweight Title. The bout goes down at the Wembley Arena, London, England on Saturday night and has people from all across the world excited.

The English businessman turned boxer was last seen in action when facing former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion, David Haye. ‘The Hayemaker’ had previously been Fournier’s promoter and manager when the ‘Badass Billionaire’ first turned pro, as well as being a boxing mentor to Fournier.

Fournier understandably fell short against Haye, losing via decision after eight rounds in an exhibition bout. Now, Fournier is back and is ready to take on KSI in what is one of the toughest fights of his life.

Up to now, Joe Fournier boasts a strong boxing record of 9-1. The British boxer has been a professional since October 2015, having boxed for almost a decade now. Fournier’s first 10 fights were all professional outings before that exhibition contest against Haye.

The 40-year-old has boxed 10 times as professional, winning nine after his fight with Mustapha Stini was ruled a no-contest after Fournier tested positive for a banned substance.

Going into this fight, Fournier has won nine of his ten fights, suffering just one defeat throughout his entire career. Of these nine wins, Fournier had won each and every one of them via knockout. Now, that record could once again improve if the ‘Badass Billionaire’ is to pull off the upset and defeat KSI for the MF Cruiserweight Title.

Fournier is firmly up against it this weekend as he faces his toughest test in a professional ring. KSI is yet to lose in the boxing ring, and boats impressive wins over the likes of Logan Paul and FaZe Temperrr. Hence why KSI is odds on to beat Joe Fournier via knockout on Saturday night with the best offshore gambling sites. However, stranger things have happened.

Throughout his ten fight career, Joe Fournier has captured some decent wins along the way. Of course, he has suffered that one defeat to David Haye, but that is no disgrace given that Haye was a two-weight world champion and is one of Britain’s best boxers in modern history. Plus, it was only an exhibition bout so Fournier is in fact still undefeated as a pro.

Fournier signed to Hayemaker Promotions before making his professional boxing debut on 22nd October 2015. He faced Jorge Burgos in a super-middleweight contest, winning the fight via emphatic KO in the very first round. Less than a month later Fourner moved to 2-0 with yet another first round stoppage victory over Manuel Regalado.

The business tycoon then stepped up to light-heavyweight where he fought Pedro Sencion. Again, Fournier won via second round KO to move to 3-0. In May 2016 he then progressed to 4-0 with a second round stoppage victory over Bela Juhasz. Then came his fifth fight, which was ruled a no-contest due to Fournier failing a drugs test.

In his comeback bout Fournier then defeated Jose Santos via third round TKO before fighting again two weeks later and winning yet again by stoppage. This time he beat Johnny Ascencio in one round to progress to 6-0.

Fournier then had another two fights before the end of 2016, yet again winning both via knockout. He finished the year with a record of 8-0, boasting eight KO victories too. Then came almost a five year layoff before Fournier eventually returned to action in April 2021.

Fournier performed like he had never left the sport, beating Reykon via second round TKO in a fight up at cruiserweight. Then came the exhibition with David Haye in which Fournier saw the final bell, but was unable to really land a glove on Haye. As you would expect given the career ‘The Hayemaker’ has had.

That takes us up to now in the career of Joe Fournier. He aims to become the Misfits Cruiserweight Champion this weekend as he faces the toughest test of his pro career to date in the shape of KSI. Fournier clearly has some ability and takes the sport seriously, but is up against it as he faces the face of Misfits Boxing.

At 40-years-old, the ‘Badass Billionaire’ is nearing the end of his career, but could also have some big nights left in him before he hangs the gloves up. Who knows, depending on Saturday night’s result against KSI, Fournier could even call it a day sooner than we first imagined. Win or lose, this could be Fournier’s last fight on Saturday night.

