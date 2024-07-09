American Football

Joe Burrow Wants To ‘Give Everyone Something To Think About’ Following An Injury Plagued 2023

Olly Taliku
2023 was an injury plagued season for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati star is ready now more than ever to prove what he can do in the league.

Joe Burrow Desperate To Impress On Comeback

Joe Burrow is back on the field much to the joy of NFL and Bengals fans, with the former Heisman Trophy winner last seen in week 10 of the 2023 season.

Burrow tore a ligament in his throwing wrist against the Ravens and immediately he was ruled out for the remainder of the season, with yet another injury preventing the 27-year-old from reaching a second career Super Bowl.

Nearly eight months have gone by since Burrow’s wrist tear in November but he looks nailed on to make his return at the start of the 2024 campaign, in the Bengals season opener against the Patriots.

Speaking ahead of his return, Burrow seems eager to prove a point on the field in a campaign where he is hoping for a clean bill of health. The Bengals quarterback was asked if he feels forgotten after last year, but he responded with confidence:

“I believe that [people have forgotten him]. That’s what happens when you get hurt though. You don’t play football. People forget about you.

“That’s part of the game. If you’re not out there and people aren’t watching you, then there’s nothing to talk about. So I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.”

Burrow Looking For Revenge

The Bengals missed out on a spot in the playoffs completely last year, after finishing with a 9-8 record in a competitive AFC North – they were 4-3 under backup quarterback Jake Browning.

After finishing bottom of the AFC North last year, Burrow was asked on a podcast for his predictions ahead of this year and he confidently replied: “Bengals first and then I don’t care.”

Having missed out on the playoffs altogether for a first time in three seasons last year, Burrow and Cincinnati will be eager to get back on the biggest stage and they could be a serious contender should the superstar QB be able to maintain his fitness.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top