James Harden Could Be Out Of The NBA Soon, Says Kendrick Perkins

Anthony R. Cardenas
Over the last couple of years, it seems as though James Harden has been in the news more often for his trade demands and general unrest than any of his on-court accomplishments. And according to one former NBA player and current analyst, he could be out of the league for good if he keeps his act up.

The NBA Could Be Fed Up With James Harden

The situation with the Philadelphia 76ers is just the latest in Harden’s saga. It has been rumored that he has quietly on the search for a new home this off-season, with his relationship with the 76ers having deteriorated. He spent just a year and a half in Philly, where he arrived from Brooklyn after a trade request. He also demanded to be traded when he was playing for the Rockets back in 2020, giving him 3 in 3 years.

Kendrick Perkins is fed up. On NBA Today on ESPN on Wednesday, the former Celtics center spoke about the situation:

James Harden has everything to lose. And if he’s not careful, he could possibly be out the league after next year. Here’s the thing, you can’t trust him. He’s been disgruntled for 4 out of the last 5 years with the Rockets, Nets, and now the 76ers. And the NBA don’t need him. The NBA don’t need anybody. They move on from old superstars…James Harden has everything to lose.

The quote comes on the heels of Harden publicly calling out 76ers general manager Daryl Morey, who has been one of the biggest Harden supporters since their time together in Houston. Perkins believes that calling out a friend that gave you so much could make others turn away when deciding whether or not to acquire him.

China Rumors Have Been Swirling

There were ideas swirling amongst the media and talking heads when Harden made his comments. He did so while on a public microphone during a promotional tour in China, and there have been some that have suggested that he take his talents overseas and begin a new career.

Former NBA player Dwight Howard has even gotten in on the mix. Howard is now playing in China himself, and has been known to call out current NBA players, telling them to come and join him. It only took a couple of hours for him to fire off an invite to James Harden.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
