The James Harden saga reached new heights on Monday morning. While on a promotional tour in China, Harden took to the microphone and spoke about 76er general manager Daryl Morey, calling him a liar and saying that he’d never be a part of the same organization as Morey again.

James Harden Won’t Play For Daryl Morey Again

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Harden’s trade demands don’t come as a surprise, but his public comments about a person who he spent much of his career with certainly did. Morey brought Harden to Houston back in 2012, where the player spent the best years of his career, becoming the MVP of the league. The two linked up again in Philadelphia, but the situation has apparently soured enough for Harden to give the comments that he has.

It is highly unlikely that James Harden shows up to the start of 76ers training camp, if he isn’t dealt by then. So, who might he play for during the 2023-24 NBA season? Here are the odds for the top-3 teams most likely to land him:

Which Team Is Most Likely To Land Harden?

James Harden is open to other potential destinations outside of the Clippers, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/hrP17Tz4NY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers -250

The Clippers are heavy favorites to land Harden. They are in desperate need of a change and upgrade in order to compete in the Western Conference, and they’d like to keep the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard intact in order to do so. Their current point guard depth chart is topped by Russell Westbrook and Terrance Mann, meaning that an upgrade at the position could potentially be in order.

Chicago Bulls +600

The Bulls could certainly use an upgrade at the point guard position as the unfortunate injury to Lonzo Ball continues to linger. Alex Caruso currently tops the depth chart, and the team will likely be looking to upgrade that spot before the start of the season.

Morey and the 76ers front office has yet to be blown away by any offers for Harden, though it appears that Chicago is one of the teams that has been calling.

Houston Rockets +700

The Rockets were considered the favorites to land Harden for a long time, but they went a different direction when free agency began. They correctly predicted that the situation with Philadelphia would linger well into the summer, and they didn’t want to wait around and hold onto their money while the free agent pool dried up.

But there is still apparently hope, as Houston is listed at +700 in the current sweepstakes. Both sides showed interest previously, and the dream of a return still lives on.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like