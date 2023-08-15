NBA

James Harden Next Team Odds: Bulls, Rockets Could Be Dark Horses

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz why does james harden want trade
rsz why does james harden want trade

The James Harden saga reached new heights on Monday morning. While on a promotional tour in China, Harden took to the microphone and spoke about 76er general manager Daryl Morey, calling him a liar and saying that he’d never be a part of the same organization as Morey again.

James Harden Won’t Play For Daryl Morey Again

Harden’s trade demands don’t come as a surprise, but his public comments about a person who he spent much of his career with certainly did. Morey brought Harden to Houston back in 2012, where the player spent the best years of his career, becoming the MVP of the league. The two linked up again in Philadelphia, but the situation has apparently soured enough for Harden to give the comments that he has.

It is highly unlikely that James Harden shows up to the start of 76ers training camp, if he isn’t dealt by then. So, who might he play for during the 2023-24 NBA season? Here are the odds for the top-3 teams most likely to land him:

Which Team Is Most Likely To Land Harden?

Los Angeles Clippers -250

The Clippers are heavy favorites to land Harden. They are in desperate need of a change and upgrade in order to compete in the Western Conference, and they’d like to keep the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard intact in order to do so. Their current point guard depth chart is topped by Russell Westbrook and Terrance Mann, meaning that an upgrade at the position could potentially be in order.

Chicago Bulls +600

The Bulls could certainly use an upgrade at the point guard position as the unfortunate injury to Lonzo Ball continues to linger. Alex Caruso currently tops the depth chart, and the team will likely be looking to upgrade that spot before the start of the season.

Morey and the 76ers front office has yet to be blown away by any offers for Harden, though it appears that Chicago is one of the teams that has been calling.

Bet on Harden To Bulls (+600) at BetOnline

Houston Rockets +700

The Rockets were considered the favorites to land Harden for a long time, but they went a different direction when free agency began. They correctly predicted that the situation with Philadelphia would linger well into the summer, and they didn’t want to wait around and hold onto their money while the free agent pool dried up.

But there is still apparently hope, as Houston is listed at +700 in the current sweepstakes. Both sides showed interest previously, and the dream of a return still lives on.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz why does james harden want trade
NBA

LATEST James Harden Next Team Odds: Bulls, Rockets Could Be Dark Horses

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23min
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NBA
Lonzo Ball Might Never Play Again Thanks To His Signature Shoe
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 13 2023

Lonzo Ball had a rapid rise to fame in 2017, and the signature shoes under the “Big Baller Brand” umbrella were thrown together as quickly as his star rose. But…

rsz 19125551 788x444 1
NBA
Nikola Jokic Is Top Rated Player In NBA 2K24, Wembanyama Gets 84 Rating
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023

It may feel like the 2022 NBA season just wrapped up a few weeks ago, but we are already starting to look ahead to next season. One of the things…

rsz amare stoudemire shawn marion suns ring of honor e1691615939665
NBA
Phoenix Suns To Retire Jersey Numbers Of Amar’e Stoudemire And Shawn Marion
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023
rsz 271157
NBA
Lakers Will Build A Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Of Their Arena
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 9 2023
siakam
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Are The ” Strongest Suitor” For Pascal Siakam
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 8 2023
rsz https bluemanhoopcom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1395453302
NBA
Klay Thompson Says He Was Hurt When Jordan Poole Was Traded
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 7 2023
Arrow to top