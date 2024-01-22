NFL

Jaguars Hire Ryan Nielsen As Their New Defensive Coordinator

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
32d6ff90a4be1ee376a982487e0a46c4
32d6ff90a4be1ee376a982487e0a46c4

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for their own DC position.

 

This news broke live from Adam Schefter during his appearance on the Pat McAffee Show. Schefter got a text on air from a source stating that Nielsen would be hired to be the Jaguars DC. A new coaching staff for the Atlanta Falcons was not unexpected as a new head coach is imminent. The likley hire would be Bill Belichick and the Falcons will give whoever the Head Coach is free reign to hire their own coaching staff.

https://www.si.com/.image/t_share/MjAxNjgxODI0NDUwMTYwNDA0/ryan-nielsen.webp

There were questions about where Ryan Nielsen would end up as he was one of the better defensive coordinator’s in the NFL. He took one of the worst defensive teams in the Atlanta Falcons and made them a feared defense, especially against the run. The pass rush was still non-existent as they ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate. Maybe the loss of Grady Jarrett to a season ending knee injury had something to do with that. It unusual that there was an argument to be made that the defense was better than the offense.

Now Nielsen goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars who have an up and coming defense, especially on the defensive line. Travon Walker is a former first overall pick and has improved each season. They also have an up and coming star pass rusher Josh Allen. He is coming off a 17.5 sack season. The secondary does need some help, but they do have a few pieces to build around in that unit. They should address the secondary in the offseason. The way Ryan Nielsen turned the Falcons defense around, why not say he can do the same with the  Jaguars as they arguably have more talent on that defensive front.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz stefon diggs avoided media bills loss
NFL

LATEST NFL: Has Stefon Diggs Played His Final Game With The Buffalo Bills?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz dm 240121 josh allen missed throw
NFL
NFL: Tony Romo Says This Is “Most Devastating” Loss Of Josh Allen’s Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

The cards were finally stacked in Josh Allen’s favor. The Bills were finally playing at home, the Chiefs were not the dominant juggernaut that we’ve been accustomed to them being,…

Zach Ertz Cardinals pic
NFL
Lions Depth Chart: Detroit is signing veteran TE and Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024

For the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campell to be their new head coach. He was the interim head coach for the Dolphins in 2015. This was Campbell’s…

Lamar Jackson Ravens pic 1
NFL
Baltimore is playing in the AFC Championship game for the first time in over a decade this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1
NFL
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Desai Eagles pic
NFL
Philadelphia has fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel (shoulder) could miss the NFC Championship game this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top