Jaguars Hire Ryan Nielsen As Their New Defensive Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for their own DC position.

BREAKING NEWS: The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Ryan Nielsen to be their DC #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YS89wTeiOJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2024

This news broke live from Adam Schefter during his appearance on the Pat McAffee Show. Schefter got a text on air from a source stating that Nielsen would be hired to be the Jaguars DC. A new coaching staff for the Atlanta Falcons was not unexpected as a new head coach is imminent. The likley hire would be Bill Belichick and the Falcons will give whoever the Head Coach is free reign to hire their own coaching staff.

There were questions about where Ryan Nielsen would end up as he was one of the better defensive coordinator’s in the NFL. He took one of the worst defensive teams in the Atlanta Falcons and made them a feared defense, especially against the run. The pass rush was still non-existent as they ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate. Maybe the loss of Grady Jarrett to a season ending knee injury had something to do with that. It unusual that there was an argument to be made that the defense was better than the offense.

Now Nielsen goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars who have an up and coming defense, especially on the defensive line. Travon Walker is a former first overall pick and has improved each season. They also have an up and coming star pass rusher Josh Allen. He is coming off a 17.5 sack season. The secondary does need some help, but they do have a few pieces to build around in that unit. They should address the secondary in the offseason. The way Ryan Nielsen turned the Falcons defense around, why not say he can do the same with the Jaguars as they arguably have more talent on that defensive front.