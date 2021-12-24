ITV Racing tips from top industry experts and pundits return for the Boxing Day broadcast. It’s a Christmas tradition with four races for Kempton Park, then one from Wetherby in-between live on terrestrial TV. Coverage includes three Grade 1s, so there’s top action for ITV Racing tipsters to get their teeth into.

Both Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald were top jockeys, so their insights counts for a lot in the minds of some punters. Fellow ITV Racing regular Matt Chapman, their man in the betting ring, isn’t exactly shy about expressing an opinion either. Whether following the motormouth or former riders, it’s a massive day of horse racing for sure.

After a 2m 4f novices’ limited handicap chase (1:20) opens the broadcast, ITV Racing tips soon turn to the main events. First among those is the 3m Kauto Star Novices Chase (1:55) with the expert panel divided over whether it pays to side with Bravemansgame or Ahoy Senor, who wants rain to hit Kempton.

Rowland Meyrick and King George live on TV this Boxing Day

After that, the ITV cameras are also at Wetherby for their feature festive handicap, the 3m Rowland Meyrick Chase (2:10). Only Matt Chapman tips have this race covered with the old jockeys focusing their best efforts at Kempton. Speaking of that, we’ll have more on the 2m Christmas Hurdle below.

Without question, the highlight of Boxing Day for ITV Racing tipsters is the 3m King George VI Chase (3:05) that brings the broadcast to a close. Mick Fitzgerald tips say back dual race winner Clan Des Obeaux to regain his crown first time out. However, Walsh and Chapman are in the Minella Indo camp with the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero launching another raid on a big British prize from over the Irish Sea.

Seeing who these insiders and ITV Racing pundits fancy has never been more straightforward. Check out Ruby Walsh tips, plus those from Chappers and Fitzy in the table below. We use the odds that were available at the time on the best horse racing betting sites, but these do change. See all the experts’ picks for Boxing Day on this very page:

Bet on ITV Racing Tips with William Hill

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for Boxing Day, 26 December

Epatante the Boxing Day NAP Among ITV Racing Tips

In the second of the three Grade 1s shown on terrestrial television on Boxing Day, the 2m Christmas Hurdle (2:30), all of the leading ITV Racing pundits agree that Epatante is the one to be on. She is clearly the NAP of the Day after winning the race two years ago. Epatante should come on for her reappearance when dead-heating in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

A multiple Grade 1 winner, she is the only proven horse at the highest level. Epatante represents leading Irish owner JP McManus and trainer Nicky Henderson, who have farmed this race down the years. McManus is an eight-time winning owner of the Christmas Hurdle, not to mention a legendary gambler that all online bookmakers fear.

Henderson, meanwhile, has a record nine wins in the contest, so Epatante is in the right hands. According to ITV Racing tips from the experts, she is fully expected to strip fitter for her return at Newcastle and gets weight all-round from four geldings. The even-money available with William Hill at the time of writing may not last.

Back Epatante with William Hill

TV Racing Free Bet – Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets with William Hill

This Boxing Day, new customers to William Hill can get 2x £15 free bets for the ITV Racing action from Kempton and Wetherby. Just sign up with promo code H30, then deposit at least £10 via Debit Card and put that amount on a qualifying bet. That needs to have minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once that wager settles, receive the two £15 free bets, which appear on the betslip and Rewards section of the account. Unlock this bonus by following these five simply steps:

Join William Hill sportsbook Use promo code H30 Deposit with a Debit Card Put on a £10 qualifying bet Get free bets when it settles

Join William Hill