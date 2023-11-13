Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, saying the Egyptian attacker is one of the top three players in soccer at the moment.

Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford in their Premier League Matchday 12 meeting on Sunday (November 12). Salah was the headline act of the outing, with him scoring one goal each on either side of the half-time break.

Frank Says Liverpool Star Is Not Praised Enough

Speaking to the press after the game, Brentford chief Frank suggested that Salah might be the best player in the Premier League. He said (via Liverpool World):

“Mo Salah, Klopp is praising him a lot. I don’t know if he gets enough praise. Off the top of my head, potentially the best player in the Premier League in terms of goals and assists. What a level.

“He must be one of the best offensive players in the world – not top 10, top three. I need to think, I’m sitting here on the spot but when you think about what he’s done and you have a player of that quality, you just know it’s a problem.”

Frank added:

“The second one we can’t avoid because we’re not doing well enough defensively. But the first one is a signature Liverpool attack. We lose it, counter-attack, into Salah, bang, goal.

“Not every player will score from that situation but it shows his quality. It’s down to Liverpool’s quality but I’m a big believer [that] if we play this game again, we score at least one goal.”

Salah Was At His Best Against Brentford

Salah’s first goal against Brentford came in the 39th minute. Receiving the ball from Darwin Nunez, Salah opened up a bit of room before finding the bottom-left corner with a gem of a left-footed finish. His second goal showcased his ability to arrive at the right place at the right time. Kostas Tsimikas swung a cross into the area, allowing the former AS Roma attacker to find the back of the net with a simple header.

In addition to bagging a brace, Salah created a chance, played nine passes into the final third, and delivered three accurate long balls.