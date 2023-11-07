Soccer

Ousmane Dembele Explains Why He Signed For PSG Despite Agreeing To Stay At Barcelona

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

Sports Editor

Former Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has said he always had a soft corner for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which is why he greenlit the transfer as soon as the club showed interest.

Dembele signed for PSG in August 2023, shortly after agreeing to remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future. A section of the Blaugrana faithful criticized Dembele’s decision, but the France international has no regrets, as he believes that a move to PSG was always on the cards.

Dembele Says Kylian Mbappe Did Not Convince Him To Leave Barcelona For PSG

In an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Dembele explained how his move to PSG came to be, saying his good friend Kylian Mbappe did not try to convince him.

Dembele said (via GOAL):

Indeed, I said I would stay at Barcelona, but after contacts with PSG, I was convinced to leave. 

Kylian did not try to convince me, I came to Paris because I love the club, it is a French club and I love it. I come from Evreux, not far from here. Everyone here talks about Paris Saint-Germain. It was written that one day I would sign for this club. I have many friends, supporters of the club, who always tried to convince me to come. Was it easy to choose after my best months at Barcelona? I wanted to sign for PSG.

Dembele Not Sweating Over His Goalless Start In Paris

Dembele, who scored 10 times and claimed 22 assists in 66 matches under Xavi, has endured a slow start in Paris. He has played 13 matches so far across competitions, failing to score even once. The 26-year-old, however, is not worried about it, as he believes goals alone do not define a player’s output.

He continued:

I don’t judge my performances by the goals I score. You can score a goal and play a bad game and you can not score and still be very good.

I will improve my stats. I sleep very well at night and I always trust myself. Even when it doesn’t work out, I try again.”

It will be interesting to see if Dembele gets off the mark when PSG square off against AC Milan in their Champions League Group F meeting on Tuesday night (November 7).

